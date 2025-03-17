!!! The Truth From Alex Pereira's Biggest Fan !!!

Well, well, well!I foresaw it. I prophesied it. And it has come to pass.Let me start by first apologizing to all the Alex haters in here.I did start to drink the Kool Aid and actually think he became invincible.But then, prior to the ank fight I noticed his social media craze was out of control. Then couple that with the abuse and constant use of "Chama'.At first, the constant use of Chama was ok, it was cute. It was catchy. But then I said it months ago : "He's overdoing it" and his management team is abusing it. It got obervearing and Corrrrnnnyyy as hell.Alex Went From Looking like the last Boss and Assassin of a Mexican CartelTo Looking Like This :He lost focus. And I don't think he'll ever get it back. Alex Pereira is COOKED?Is the train derailed?Your thoughts?