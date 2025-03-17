  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

!!! The Truth From Alex Pereira's Biggest Fan !!!

Well, well, well!
I foresaw it. I prophesied it. And it has come to pass.

Let me start by first apologizing to all the Alex haters in here.
I did start to drink the Kool Aid and actually think he became invincible.

But then, prior to the ank fight I noticed his social media craze was out of control. Then couple that with the abuse and constant use of "Chama'.
At first, the constant use of Chama was ok, it was cute. It was catchy. But then I said it months ago : "He's overdoing it" and his management team is abusing it. It got obervearing and Corrrrnnnyyy as hell.

Alex Went From Looking like the last Boss and Assassin of a Mexican Cartel
vnvtdrrn7fkv33mmszmu.jpg
images


To Looking Like This :
maxresdefault.jpg
Watch-Alex-Pereira-Drops-Brazilian-YouTuber-with-Brutal-Body-Blow-While-Wearing-a-Bunny-Suit.jpg


its-over-for-everyone-in-the-ufc-poatan-has-fully-embraced-v0-xxd6ebkn0ssd1.jpeg




AFP_33CW42E.jpg




He lost focus. And I don't think he'll ever get it back. Alex Pereira is COOKED?
Is the train derailed?
explode-train.gif


Your thoughts?
 
Nah, he just fought another very good LHW and didn't have the formula on the night.

Alex needs to build back, and if they fight again, I'm still confident he has a chance. He'll have to alter it up and actually throw next time though.
 
Siver! said:
Nah, he just fought another very good LHW and didn't have the formula on the night.

Alex needs to build back, and if they fight again, I'm still confident he has a chance. He'll have to alter it up and actually throw next time though.
don't u think the constant repetition of Chama became irritating n over used?
 
ChuFye said:
don't u think the constant repetition of Chama became irritating n over used?
He seemed to do some kinda Chama World Tour, I don't know if he lost focus or whatever.

If they rematch, I would definitely like to see less of it though 👍
 
He went from broke to rich. He is still awesome best 2 year run ever probably
 
Bro nvr lost focus 🗣️📠

Him jus haffi learn fi capitalize on di 25% stat buff supplied by di El Perro KO Cancel Technique shoulda kicked in affi rd2 but him nuh tek advantage or him a do di ting wrong smdh 🤦



Nex taym fam fi now bro haffi focus on di rematch wid mi yute Jamahill bros a beast 🦍
 
1

