The truth about championship reigns

This is something a lot of you aren't going to like hearing but it's a discussion that has to be had. Greatness in terms of championship reigns begins only after leftovers are finished. What do I mean?



Volkanovski, I've said time and time again he's not the greatest Featherweight of all time and that his resume is pretty bad short of Max Holloway. Holloway is an all time great and Volk beat him 3x in his prime, huge accomplishment. But a worn out, old and short notice Korean Zombie that Aldo already destroyed years prior? Or an old Mendes coming off multiple knockout losses and a 2 year suspension who already lost two title shots to Aldo years prior? Or Ortega who had a singular win since getting his face dribbled ten thousand times by Max Holloway? I told everyone that Evloev and Topuria weren't Korean Zombie, Ortega or Yair...they were legitimate title contenders in their prime and on the climb, undefeated and well rounded. That Volk needed to beat these two guys to cement his legacy as the best, that they were his true tests...



So often, these champions go on leftover tours because the name recognition of guys who climbed the mountain, failed and got old holds more weight when it comes to media attention and casual fans than actual contenders. Even Charles Oliveir went on a leftovers tour vs guys like Poirier, Gaethje and Chandler. Leon is currently trying to, rematching Usman, then fighting Colby and then asking for Masvidal...It's just how it works unfortunately. True greatness is when you finish the leftovers and beat the next wave that's actually rising to the top. It's what GSP did, Jones, Mighty Mouse. Even Topuria is only talking about leftovers, doesn't want to mention Evloev.