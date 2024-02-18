The truth about championship reigns

HuskySamoan

HuskySamoan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 23, 2017
Messages
15,221
Reaction score
29,513
This is something a lot of you aren't going to like hearing but it's a discussion that has to be had. Greatness in terms of championship reigns begins only after leftovers are finished. What do I mean?

Volkanovski, I've said time and time again he's not the greatest Featherweight of all time and that his resume is pretty bad short of Max Holloway. Holloway is an all time great and Volk beat him 3x in his prime, huge accomplishment. But a worn out, old and short notice Korean Zombie that Aldo already destroyed years prior? Or an old Mendes coming off multiple knockout losses and a 2 year suspension who already lost two title shots to Aldo years prior? Or Ortega who had a singular win since getting his face dribbled ten thousand times by Max Holloway? I told everyone that Evloev and Topuria weren't Korean Zombie, Ortega or Yair...they were legitimate title contenders in their prime and on the climb, undefeated and well rounded. That Volk needed to beat these two guys to cement his legacy as the best, that they were his true tests...

So often, these champions go on leftover tours because the name recognition of guys who climbed the mountain, failed and got old holds more weight when it comes to media attention and casual fans than actual contenders. Even Charles Oliveir went on a leftovers tour vs guys like Poirier, Gaethje and Chandler. Leon is currently trying to, rematching Usman, then fighting Colby and then asking for Masvidal...It's just how it works unfortunately. True greatness is when you finish the leftovers and beat the next wave that's actually rising to the top. It's what GSP did, Jones, Mighty Mouse. Even Topuria is only talking about leftovers, doesn't want to mention Evloev.
 
Rizzo said:
1/10 on the troll attempt you can do better sherbro
Click to expand...

0 troll attempt, outside of Max, Volks career was cleaning up past champs leftovers. Mendes was washed and had been knocked out a bunch and out of competition for 2 years, already got beaten by McGregor and Aldo. Zombie was a short notice, shopworn opponent who already got destroyed by Aldo. Ortega was on a 1 fight win streak since getting absolutely battered by Max Holloway. Aldo had been knocked out twice by Max and was out of his prime, gas tank exposed, kick heavy game gone and confidence never what it used to be. Truly the Max Trilogy is his claim to fame but even Yair...never really earned his title shot, he just had a push by the UFC and there was a lack of viable contenders.


What makes champs great is beating next generations and guys at their peak. Jones catches a lot of flack for beating up tons of aging guys and guys who were already cycled through past title pictures that had lost like Chael, Vitor, Lyoto, Rampage etc. But Jones actually fought and beat next generation guys too like Gus, Cormier and Glover who were all absolutely world class, at the top of their games and had huge momentum.
 
Volk has the best resume out of any featherweight. Beat Max 3 times, Aldo, Mendes, Ortega, Yair, Zombie. Volk is 35, he’s clearly past his prime and was just knocked out by Islam
 
Last edited:
HuskySamoan said:
0 troll attempt, outside of Max, Volks career was cleaning up past champs leftovers. Mendes was washed and had been knocked out a bunch and out of competition for 2 years, already got beaten by McGregor and Aldo. Zombie was a short notice, shopworn opponent who already got destroyed by Aldo. Ortega was on a 1 fight win streak since getting absolutely battered by Max Holloway. Aldo had been knocked out twice by Max and was out of his prime, gas tank exposed, kick heavy game gone and confidence never what it used to be. Truly the Max Trilogy is his claim to fame but even Yair...never really earned his title shot, he just had a push by the UFC and there was a lack of viable contenders.


What makes champs great is beating next generations and guys at their peak. Jones catches a lot of flack for beating up tons of aging guys and guys who were already cycled through past title pictures that had lost like Chael, Vitor, Lyoto, Rampage etc. But Jones actually fought and beat next generation guys too like Gus, Cormier and Glover who were all absolutely world class, at the top of their games and had huge momentum.
Click to expand...
So once a fighter loses the next fighter that beats them it doesn’t count?
 
HuskySamoan said:
0 troll attempt, outside of Max, Volks career was cleaning up past champs leftovers. Mendes was washed and had been knocked out a bunch and out of competition for 2 years, already got beaten by McGregor and Aldo. Zombie was a short notice, shopworn opponent who already got destroyed by Aldo. Ortega was on a 1 fight win streak since getting absolutely battered by Max Holloway. Aldo had been knocked out twice by Max and was out of his prime, gas tank exposed, kick heavy game gone and confidence never what it used to be. Truly the Max Trilogy is his claim to fame but even Yair...never really earned his title shot, he just had a push by the UFC and there was a lack of viable contenders.


What makes champs great is beating next generations and guys at their peak. Jones catches a lot of flack for beating up tons of aging guys and guys who were already cycled through past title pictures that had lost like Chael, Vitor, Lyoto, Rampage etc. But Jones actually fought and beat next generation guys too like Gus, Cormier and Glover who were all absolutely world class, at the top of their games and had huge momentum.
Click to expand...
Jones lost to Gus lol and was on steroids his whole career. 95% of jones wins are small past prime middleweights and he struggled against guys his size Gus, Bonnar,OSP, and Reyes. He lost to Reyes, Gus and Santos

Jones also didn’t beat these “next generation” fighters at 35 years old.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Jones lost to Gus lol and was on steroids his whole career. 95% of jones wins are small past prime middleweights and he struggled against guys his size Gus, Bonnar,OSP, and Reyes.

Jones also didn’t beat these “next generation” fighters at 35 years old.
Click to expand...

All fighters are on steroids buddy. Most athletes in every sport at the top level regardless of testing.

Besides that your comment is kinda silly. Sure Volk got old and Jones had youth on his side but their body of work is still their body of work. Also Gus lost to Jones, just like Hendricks lost to GSP. It is what it is. Those decisions were close, even controversial but that's what happened.
 
When a champ losses, he was never any good and all the contenders he beat were either cans, fighters past their prime or fighters before their prime. This is the truth - the Sherdog truth.
 
HuskySamoan said:
All fighters are on steroids buddy. Most athletes in every sport at the top level regardless of testing.

Besides that your comment is kinda silly. Sure Volk got old and Jones had youth on his side but their body of work is still their body of work. Also Gus lost to Jones, just like Hendricks lost to GSP. It is what it is. Those decisions were close, even controversial but that's what happened.
Click to expand...
Sorry but not every fighter is on steroids, if that’s the case more fighters would pop. You’re talking about Volks wins like Jones didn’t beat 35+yr old washed pride middleweights. Jones had a size advantage over 95% of his opponents and when he didn’t he struggled or should’ve lost.

Jones hasn’t beaten any “next generation” killers like a Toporia at 35 years old. Jones is cherry picking 50 year old stipe
 
An additional problem is that guys waste too much time to get a title shot. When they get the belt, they are usually 30+. The money difference is also huge, so they want to stay champ for as long as possible, if they can do it against easier opposition, they will. In Volk’s case, there was also Max there who kept derailing prospects. Nothing but respect for Volk, he was the real deal and was one of the best champions in recent memory.
 
HuskySamoan said:
0 troll attempt, outside of Max, Volks career was cleaning up past champs leftovers. Mendes was washed and had been knocked out a bunch and out of competition for 2 years, already got beaten by McGregor and Aldo. Zombie was a short notice, shopworn opponent who already got destroyed by Aldo. Ortega was on a 1 fight win streak since getting absolutely battered by Max Holloway. Aldo had been knocked out twice by Max and was out of his prime, gas tank exposed, kick heavy game gone and confidence never what it used to be. Truly the Max Trilogy is his claim to fame but even Yair...never really earned his title shot, he just had a push by the UFC and there was a lack of viable contenders.


What makes champs great is beating next generations and guys at their peak. Jones catches a lot of flack for beating up tons of aging guys and guys who were already cycled through past title pictures that had lost like Chael, Vitor, Lyoto, Rampage etc. But Jones actually fought and beat next generation guys too like Gus, Cormier and Glover who were all absolutely world class, at the top of their games and had huge momentum.
Click to expand...
Ye and guys like Mike brown with 3 good wins in their entire career are better im guessing you think?

aldo went on a title run in bantamweight right after losing every round to volk

mendes retiring after volk means nothing he was still a very good fighter. “Multiple knockout losses” you mean gassing out and getting his body destroyed by Conor and losing to frankie 3 years before he fought volk.

zombie was good enough to be top 5 at the time volk beat him. Volk was just light years ahead of him

ortega took out top 5 zombie then fought volk, you’re acting like his wins before his holloway loss dont count towards how good he is? How much it means to beat him? Moicano swanson and edgar don’t count?
 
chinarice said:
I feel the same way about max and Aldo... who did they beat? No one.
Click to expand...
I love Aldo but people only are on his dick because of nostalgia. Aldo has lost to all 3 of the FW goats. He lost to Conor, max and Volk and even arguably should’ve lost to Mendes in the rematch, he went life and death with him. Aldo hasn’t beaten no one even close to the contenders we have in featherweight today.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OldFashion
Who does Topuria defend against?
2
Replies
23
Views
300
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
dildos
Media Ortega should start cutting a 'See you soon boi!' promo for Volk right about now.
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
1K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Shay Brennan
How would Holloway vs Topuria play out?
Replies
3
Views
334
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA
Gabe
If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Ironheart
Ironheart
Gabe
Funny How People Don’t Really Want Holloway to Fight Anyone Now
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
doggo
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,752
Messages
55,103,631
Members
174,604
Latest member
evil gspee

Share this page

Back
Top