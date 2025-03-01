HomeCheese
Looks like the Trump Slump is herewith the fed predicting negative GDP growth the first quarter and the tariffs haven't even kicked in yet. We could be looking at a crash of epic proportions.
"The Atlanta Federal Reserve is projecting a contraction of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.5 percent in the first quarter, flashing a warning sign for the U.S. economy."
