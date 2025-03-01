  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy The Trump Slump is Here: Atlanta Feds Predict Negative 1.5 GDP Growth the First Quarter

Looks like the Trump Slump is herewith the fed predicting negative GDP growth the first quarter and the tariffs haven't even kicked in yet. We could be looking at a crash of epic proportions.

"The Atlanta Federal Reserve is projecting a contraction of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.5 percent in the first quarter, flashing a warning sign for the U.S. economy."

 
If the economy were roaring, you'd be saying it was because of the Biden admin. Same things during Trumps first term. All good was holdover from Obama, all bad was Trump.
 
At least Trump stopped the war in Ukraine in mere days after he came to power, so that promise was kept.
 
For future reference you should definitely tell us at what point you think Trump begins bearing responsibility for economic issues.
 
I’m sure multiple things he is doing isn’t helping, alienating allies and businesses in our immediate neighbors , coming off unhinged and a total Putin cuck, but I’ll give him a quarter before I blame the economy on him. All I know is as a union carpenter I was only out of work for six months for the whole term of Joe biden and his infrastructure bill would’ve helped me and my brothers for years to come.
 
Wow, even for you that's some terrible deflection. You even snuck in an "Obama".

Trump is tanking the economy or do you disagree?
 
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is projecting a contraction of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.5 percent in the first quarter, flashing a warning sign for the U.S. economy

GDP from October to December came in at a healthy annualized rate of 2.3 percent, as reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday. Third-quarter growth came in at a robust 3.1 percent, and second-quarter growth came in at 3 percent.

Businesses have also been expressing some frustration over a lack of economic policy certainty from the new Trump administration, which has announced and then canceled new tariffs on several occasions, potentially rattling business investment.
“There is early evidence that current policy uncertainty is impacting consumer and business confidence,” analysts for Deutsche Bank wrote in a Thursday note to investors.
61 percent of respondents agree that the US economy will experience a recession in the next six months, up from 49 percent in our June 2024 survey,” PwC analysts found in last year’s survey.


Trump Dump
 
Hard to say. I don't think you'll really know for a few months what effect his policies will have.
 
