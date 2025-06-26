Fanu
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2007
- Messages
- 6,586
- Reaction score
- 2,764
The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is not made in America, specs quietly changed
The phone's official page no longer claims that it is built in the US. Not unexpected, but it's strange that the screen dimensions changed and the launch got pushed back.
www.gsmarena.com
In a revelation that shouldn’t surprise anyone, it is now clear that the Trump Mobile T1 Phone will not be made in America.
First things first, the official page for the phone used to proclaim that it is “proudly designed and built in the United States”. It no longer says that. The phone is now described as being “Designed with American values in mind” and as having an “American-Proud Design”.
However, the place of its origin is vague to put it mildly: “The T1 Phone isn’t just powerful—it’s brought to life right here in the USA. With American hands behind every device, we bring care, precision, and trusted quality to every detail.”
grift from the US president continues.. this thing surely is made in China (like every other phone on the market).
But China bad, am I right? Keep eating the narrative. With Trump in office you don't have to fear the deep state, just the con man at helm of the state.