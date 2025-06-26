Economy The Trump Phone is not made in America, specs quietly changed

Fanu

Fanu

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 14, 2007
Messages
6,586
Reaction score
2,764
www.gsmarena.com

The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is not made in America, specs quietly changed

The phone's official page no longer claims that it is built in the US. Not unexpected, but it's strange that the screen dimensions changed and the launch got pushed back.
www.gsmarena.com www.gsmarena.com

In a revelation that shouldn’t surprise anyone, it is now clear that the Trump Mobile T1 Phone will not be made in America.

First things first, the official page for the phone used to proclaim that it is “proudly designed and built in the United States”. It no longer says that. The phone is now described as being “Designed with American values in mind” and as having an “American-Proud Design”.

However, the place of its origin is vague to put it mildly: “The T1 Phone isn’t just powerful—it’s brought to life right here in the USA. With American hands behind every device, we bring care, precision, and trusted quality to every detail.”
Click to expand...

grift from the US president continues.. this thing surely is made in China (like every other phone on the market).
But China bad, am I right? Keep eating the narrative. With Trump in office you don't have to fear the deep state, just the con man at helm of the state.
 
Fanu said:
www.gsmarena.com

The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is not made in America, specs quietly changed

The phone's official page no longer claims that it is built in the US. Not unexpected, but it's strange that the screen dimensions changed and the launch got pushed back.
www.gsmarena.com www.gsmarena.com



grift from the US president continues.. this thing surely is made in China (like every other phone on the market).
But China bad, am I right? Keep eating the narrative. With Trump in office you don't have to fear the deep state, just the con man at helm of the state.
Click to expand...
shocker-shocked.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lsa
Economy Trump Organization unveils self-branded mobile phone network
2
Replies
34
Views
810
payton
payton
J
Social The group chats that changed America
Replies
9
Views
315
panamaican
panamaican
F1980
Economy If Trump suceeds in getting other countries to get rid of their tariffs against the US, would he become one of the GOAT presidents?
9 10 11
Replies
211
Views
6K
Rod1
Rod1
Brampton_Boy
Economy Donald Trump Times Interview: The gift that keeps on giving
6 7 8
Replies
148
Views
4K
GhostZ06
GhostZ06

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,585
Messages
57,481,087
Members
175,722
Latest member
collector55

Share this page

Back
Top