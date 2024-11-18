  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International The "Trump Effect" just hit Canada

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,759
Reaction score
1,909
Trudeau's administration is to massively cut migration into Canada.

Trudeau is just about the most liberal leader of any country in the world, but he's seeing the massive cost of having large numbers of migrants moving into a country. I never in a million years he would do something like this. And their migrant problem is not even 1% of a drop in the bucket compared to ours.

 
It seems like a blatant asspull. The polls have him getting swamped by Poilievre.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Orgasmo
Social Canada Records Lowest Birthrate, 2nd Year in a Row
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
3K
Patof
Patof

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,556
Messages
56,530,839
Members
175,266
Latest member
raziel007

Share this page

Back
Top