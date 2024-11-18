F1980
Trudeau's administration is to massively cut migration into Canada.
Trudeau is just about the most liberal leader of any country in the world, but he's seeing the massive cost of having large numbers of migrants moving into a country. I never in a million years he would do something like this. And their migrant problem is not even 1% of a drop in the bucket compared to ours.
