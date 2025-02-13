HOLA
...it appears that President Donald Trump‘s State Department, led by Marco Rubio, expects to pay $400 million for some kind of “armored” Tesla vehicles.
The prospective $400 million budget item appears on the latest version of the State Deptartment’s procurement forecast, updated on Dec. 23, during Trump’s transition period and one month before his inauguration. The largest contract in the document, it’s expected to span five years, and describes a planned purchase of “Armored Tesla (Production Units).” It does not specify whether this refers to Cybertrucks, though Musk has touted the toughness of the Tesla vehicle’s stainless steel exterior and called it a “futuristic battle tank.” The truck, however, has been criticized for its production quality, which has resulted in multiple recalls since its debut in 2023. Retail sales have disappointed...
On Tuesday, Trump said he’s not worried about potential conflicts of interest arising out of Musk’s role overseeing agencies that provide his companies huge contracts. “If we thought that, we would not let him do that segment or look in that area, if we thought there was a lack of transparency or a conflict of interest,” said Trump, adding: “He’s a big businessman. He’s a successful guy. That’s why we want him doing this.”
The president separately claimed, without evidence, that Musk’s team at DOGE has uncovered “billions and billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse.” If Musk and DOGE want to knock out a real big-ticket item, it looks like the State Department is prepared to spend $400 million on “armored” Teslas. Is that really necessary?
The Trump Administration Might Just Spend $400 Million on 'Armored' Teslas
Donald Trump's administration expects to spend $400 million on 'armored' vehicles made by Elon Musk's Tesla.
