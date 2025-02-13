  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy The Trump Administration Might Just Spend $400 Million on ‘Armored’ Teslas

...it appears that President Donald Trump‘s State Department, led by Marco Rubio, expects to pay $400 million for some kind of “armored” Tesla vehicles.

The prospective $400 million budget item appears on the latest version of the State Deptartment’s procurement forecast, updated on Dec. 23, during Trump’s transition period and one month before his inauguration. The largest contract in the document, it’s expected to span five years, and describes a planned purchase of “Armored Tesla (Production Units).” It does not specify whether this refers to Cybertrucks, though Musk has touted the toughness of the Tesla vehicle’s stainless steel exterior and called it a “futuristic battle tank.” The truck, however, has been criticized for its production quality, which has resulted in multiple recalls since its debut in 2023. Retail sales have disappointed...

On Tuesday, Trump said he’s not worried about potential conflicts of interest arising out of Musk’s role overseeing agencies that provide his companies huge contracts. “If we thought that, we would not let him do that segment or look in that area, if we thought there was a lack of transparency or a conflict of interest,” said Trump, adding: “He’s a big businessman. He’s a successful guy. That’s why we want him doing this.”

The president separately claimed, without evidence, that Musk’s team at DOGE has uncovered “billions and billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse.” If Musk and DOGE want to knock out a real big-ticket item, it looks like the State Department is prepared to spend $400 million on “armored” Teslas. Is that really necessary?


Do you see the bottom of the barrel you're scraping at yet?
 
It hasn't even been a month yet. Toughen up crybaby, or you're heading for a nervous breakdown prematurely. I'm sure there are incredible scandals on the horizon you should save your strength for.
 
Knowing Musk they will be equipped with death rays that violate some soyboy human rights commission and knowing Trump he will sign an EO so we can use them anyways LOL
 
I know! Isn't it awesome at how Trump is getting shit done and his popularity just continues to rise?

Get off Reddit, dork. It's not good for your mental health, and has you believing that you're living in an alternate reality where anyone gives a flying fuck about what you say.
 
He speaks of Trump's soaring popularity, then accuses others of living in an alternate reality haha.
 
Nice. If Musk and Trump say there's no conflict of interest, I believe them. Fortunately Elon is busy rooting out the waste within our government so hopefully they can use some of the savings to fund him and his companies so they can better serve America.
 
Aww is the little socialist crying about government spending?
 
Gotta add another few billion to add electric charging stations in the middle east. I don't think they have those out there.
 
Homeland security with DOGE ahole showed up at Department of Education with guns though no one was doing anything.

1000013877.jpg
 
What happened Seano? You were worried about government waste just a few days ago?! This was your comment in the $50 million condom thread:

Do you think armored Teslas is the best use of your tax dollars? Serious question.

I'm kidding, that was a rhetorical question. Don't give me any of your gibberish.
 
