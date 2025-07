As a therapist, I am obligated to report ANY suspected child abuse that I hear of from clients despite the confidentiality laws; they are told this in the first session, along with other limits to confidentiality.



They are trying to attach freedom of religion to this situation, which is bullshit. There always needs to be certain limits to confidentiality, and child abuse should always be one of them. Religious freedoms are important but not if they let kids get abused; no religious freedom justifies that.



The Aztecs sacrificed children painfully (they tortured them before they killed them to make sure they would cry a lot) because they believed their God (Tlaloc) liked children's tears. Is that going to be the next religious freedom?