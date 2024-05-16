Media The true origin of Power Slap

usernamee

usernamee

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 17, 2010
Messages
21,106
Reaction score
27,346
87748ad5aab03eb76785082b0378e15c.gif
 
Not going to lie, I always thought this powerslap thing was normal…

In middle school we used to play, slap/punching games all the time (circle game, baby bridges, slug bug, etc)…

Even when we would play pickup games the losing team would have to crawl under the legs of the winning team, and the winners would spank the losers as they crawled underneath them…

Anyway, one of the simpler games we played was rock-paper-scissors, but the loser would get slapped…

Now I’m getting all nostalgic.
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Not going to lie, I always thought this powerslap thing was normal…

In middle school we used to play, slap/punching games all the time (circle game, baby bridges, slug bug, etc)…

Even when we would play pickup games the losing team would have to crawl under the legs of the winning team, and the winners would spank the losers as they crawled underneath them…

Anyway, one of the simpler games we played was rock-paper-scissors, but the loser would get slapped…

Now I’m getting all nostalgic.
Click to expand...

My rate in only 75€ per visit
 
G0DqOz.gif


Not only am I the president of powerslap, I'm also a member (if you know, you know):

hqdefault.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Psychedelic
Media Dana : NFL, NBA, MLS, NHL, UFC, WWE, Nascar, etc. social media numbers combined, times four, would still be less than Power Slap's numbers
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
7K
Stump
Stump
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Power Slap 6: 2.9 11pm ET
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
Krixes
Krixes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,377
Messages
55,553,891
Members
174,828
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top