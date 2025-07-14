Media The True Meaning of Bruce Lee’s Be Like Water Philosophy | Joe Rogan

Is Bruce Lee a pioneer of MMA?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Basically Joe Rogan says about Bruce Lee in this video.

Is that Bruce Lee was the first guru to bring in all disciplines or martial arts together as one.

He's the pioneer of MMA. To use everything that's useful from each martial art and the style is to not have a style.

To adapt and move like water.

 
He wasn't the first to cross-train and bring disciplines together.

He wasn't the first Chinese guy to train foreigners.

He was a great martial arts actor, who popularised kung fu and so made a great contribution to spreading the idea of martial arts training. There's no need to make a myth out of him.
 
don't ask said:
It's a mistake to listen to Rogan about anything.
I'm not the biggest Rogan fan, but I'll listen pick out things that I like that make sense and I'll throw away the other things that are illogical that he says.
 
backlight said:
If he wasn't, who was?

I think if he isn't the first, he's definitely the first one that made it the most popular around the world. Just like Elvis was for Rock music.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
If you're doing this with anything that sounds like information, you better fact check it twice from reliable sources, like wrapping your dick in two condoms before going into a dirty girl. (Don't actually wrap your dick in two condoms -- the friction they create makes them both unreliable.)
 
don't ask said:
Yeah I know the internet is a wonderful tool.
 
