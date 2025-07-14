Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Basically Joe Rogan says about Bruce Lee in this video.
Is that Bruce Lee was the first guru to bring in all disciplines or martial arts together as one.
He's the pioneer of MMA. To use everything that's useful from each martial art and the style is to not have a style.
To adapt and move like water.
