The tragic tale of Rowdy Ronda Rousey

It’s no secret that Ronda has been on self-destruction spree.

Maybe Ronda will finally get her mental health evaluated.

I really don’t blame her.

Her father killed himself. She had an abusive narcissistic mother who used to armbar her in the middle of her sleep to “prepare her” and would send Ronda into tournaments sick and injured to “toughen her up”.

Ronda finally made something out of herself and there Edmond was, ready to feed off Ronda with his Bullshit coaching by manipulating her into earning her trust.

Then Ronda would get far on her pure talent, but when she finally lost… she admitted on tv that she was suicidal and Dana still lured her into another fight with Amanda when she clearly wasn’t mentally ready. Not to mention the bald goof kept going on about how Ronda would beat UFC men, and how she would beat Floyd Mayweather in a street fight.

Joe Rogan who usually is some sorta voice of reason, also jumped on the hype train, along with about half of Sherdog.

Ronda would end up being traumatized by all this after her losses, she refused to talk about MMA for years.

She went to make something for herself in WWE, but even there she burned bridges eventually.

I don’t even want to get into her romantic relationship with Travis Browne who is an alleged wife-beater.

However, at some point in life, you HAVE to take responsibility for your own actions. Ronda is no longe a child. She’s an adult. In fact, she now has a child.

It’s time for Ronda to take responsibility for Ronda’s actions. There are mental health experts and trauma counselors for stuff like this.


Go get help, Ronda. You deserve it.

Then come back and make amends to all the people that you stepped on or threw under the bus, under the disguise of justified victimhood.

Sherdog Bless.
 
The only reason Ronda has come out of the woodworks is to sell something. The last time it was her biography book and this time her comic book.
 
She made like 10 million dollars probably more fighting in a cage. People have those struggles and make like 10k. She seems ok to me. She doesn't even seem that mad just honest about a lot of the sport and its fans
 
Yeah apologies TS. She's one fighter I just never managed to get to like. Hespect to your thread though.
 
I know dog shit about Ronda and iam not going to read all of that. But didnt she have her own farm, working social medias wiith sponsorship deals and WWE contract? Wtf is this thread even about lol.


Also whoever laughs at her mma skills and says that she would not have any chance today is fool to me. Guys Mackenzie Dern is champion. She can basically be champ if she manage weightcut...simple as that.
 
