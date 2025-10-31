The tragic tale of Rowdy Ronda Rousey

It’s no secret that Ronda has been on self-destruction spree.



Maybe Ronda will finally get her mental health evaluated.



I really don’t blame her.



Her father killed himself. She had an abusive narcissistic mother who used to armbar her in the middle of her sleep to “prepare her” and would send Ronda into tournaments sick and injured to “toughen her up”.



Ronda finally made something out of herself and there Edmond was, ready to feed off Ronda with his Bullshit coaching by manipulating her into earning her trust.



Then Ronda would get far on her pure talent, but when she finally lost… she admitted on tv that she was suicidal and Dana still lured her into another fight with Amanda when she clearly wasn’t mentally ready. Not to mention the bald goof kept going on about how Ronda would beat UFC men, and how she would beat Floyd Mayweather in a street fight.



Joe Rogan who usually is some sorta voice of reason, also jumped on the hype train, along with about half of Sherdog.



Ronda would end up being traumatized by all this after her losses, she refused to talk about MMA for years.



She went to make something for herself in WWE, but even there she burned bridges eventually.



I don’t even want to get into her romantic relationship with Travis Browne who is an alleged wife-beater.



However, at some point in life, you HAVE to take responsibility for your own actions. Ronda is no longe a child. She’s an adult. In fact, she now has a child.



It’s time for Ronda to take responsibility for Ronda’s actions. There are mental health experts and trauma counselors for stuff like this.





Go get help, Ronda. You deserve it.



Then come back and make amends to all the people that you stepped on or threw under the bus, under the disguise of justified victimhood.



Sherdog Bless.