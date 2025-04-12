*

Vigiles . Vigiles or more properly the Vigiles Urbani ("watchmen of the City") or Cohortes Vigilum ("cohorts of the watchmen") were the firefighters and police of ancient Rome. Click to expand...

Police-Public Contacts survey shows that that more than a quarter of the adult population (26%)had one or more involuntary contacts with the police in the preceding year (Langton & Durose,2013). A survey of Chicago public school students found that approximately half had beenstopped, questioned, and “told off or told to move on” by ninth or tenth grade (Shedd, 2015).Evidence from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth shows that by age 18, the cumulativearrest prevalence rates1range from 30.2-41.4% (Brame et al., 2012, 2014). Data from a newpopulation-based survey of urban teens indicate that more than 20% report personal experiencewith the police, and 75% report knowing someone with police contact or witnessing a police stop(Geller, 2018). Click to expand...

an & Tyler, 2005; Tyler & an, 2008; Tyler, an, & Geller, 2014). Residents who have positive experiences with the police, in which they feel they have been treated fairly and respectfully, tend to place more trustin the police as an institution, which in turn, has the potential to increase police-public cooperation, and encourage citizen participation in the production of public safety (Meares, 2014Fagan & Tyler, 2005; Kirk & Papachristos, 2011). Yet here too is a seeming contradiction:whatever the returns of policing to public safety, there may also be incursions on dignity andprivacy that for many can produce mental health symptoms including trauma, anxiety and stigma(Geller, an, Tyler and Link, 2014; Sewell and Jefferson, 2016; Sewell, Jefferson, and Lee,2016). At the same time, police are an important deterrent of crime (Durlauf & Nagin, 2011),though the empirical link between the presence of police and specific policing tactics is uncertainand contingent on the policing tactics applied. Beyond crime control, police also provideimportant services that go well beyond their primary crime control mission. Police are often firstresponders in a variety of circumstances, from fire and safety to responding to emotionallydisturbed persons or family crises, tasks that take an emotional and psychological toll on police(Marmar et al., 2006; Rando et al., 2015). Police can also play a key role in the legalsocialization of residents of the cities (Justice and Meares, 2014;an & Tyler, 2005; Tyler &an, 2008; Tyler,an, & Geller, 2014). Residents who have positive experiences with the police, in which they feel they have been treated fairly and respectfully, tend to place more trustin the police as an institution, which in turn, has the potential to increase police-public cooperation, and encourage citizen participation in the production of public safety (Meares, 2014Fagan & Tyler, 2005; Kirk & Papachristos, 2011). Yet here too is a seeming contradiction:whatever the returns of policing to public safety, there may also be incursions on dignity andprivacy that for many can produce mental health symptoms including trauma, anxiety and stigma(Geller,an, Tyler and Link, 2014; Sewell and Jefferson, 2016; Sewell, Jefferson, and Lee,2016). Click to expand...

- What's your guys opinions of this?Every societ trades a little or much of their freedom, since the dawn of societs as we know, in old Rome they had thevigiles (in modern world, having a camera registering all our movements 24/7), so as a city or contrie grows numeraly and economicaly, the first thing to develop is the crime, only them, there will be investiment on security. Police is a very important pillar of living in a societ, even other animals have their own type of policing, like shepherd dogs taking care of sheeps, or a animal that keeps his sight on the babis of their species. Is a natural and "simple" way of protection.The thing is living in a more secure societ has a trade off of some freedoms, you get a Loss prevention officer following you at a store, because some people cant resist the urge of stealing.That's the trade off, having the freedom of looking at produts that interest you, or going to a massage parlour, without a google app identifying your car plate!.We pass to accepet those more invasive policing tatics as a part of existing in a more secure societ. We pass to accepet the autorities views, and i dont relegate those to the police only, but politicians, and since this is politics, their owners, the rich's to impose their views on the rest. But those the richs, also sacrifice their freedom, to have the pleasure of walking their dogs down the streets, theres maybe a security guard at every doorstep.Our datas and every step is registered on a gauging cybernetic world of information, than some people can even acess, sometimes paying, atnother times not!And since informations and knowledge are power, the knowledge that we as humans pocess a very clear chain of needs, and the need of protection and security, security for us, our family and pets, or neighborns, there isnt a clear need of developing a long lasting sense of security, or that would mean the decreasing need of the policing state and the concentration of power in some hands.Policing brings in theory order and safetySo how much of your freedom you're willing to trade for a more secure life?