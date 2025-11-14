The times you supported a fighter refusing a fight.

HHJ
THE RETURN OF THE QUEEN
When did you do this?
I supported Ronda not just handing a fight to Cyborg
I supported MM asking for more money to fight The EPO Snake. (SSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!)
Hell i even supported Tito for not fighting chuck because he was making more money outside ufc and felt ufc could have paid him more for the chuck fight they wanted so bad.
Obviously stuff like De randamie and Duck Jones is inexcusable. What are some past fight refusals you agree with so we can get a war started in this thread. Let the beatings begin.
