The times you supported a fighter refusing a fight.

When did you do this?

I supported Ronda not just handing a fight to Cyborg

I supported MM asking for more money to fight The EPO Snake. (SSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!)

Hell i even supported Tito for not fighting chuck because he was making more money outside ufc and felt ufc could have paid him more for the chuck fight they wanted so bad.

Obviously stuff like De randamie and Duck Jones is inexcusable. What are some past fight refusals you agree with so we can get a war started in this thread. Let the beatings begin.


Islam not fighting Topuria.

Beating #1 p4p Volk proved that most will not give him any credit for beating a great FW who hasn't beaten any top LWs, and Topuria coincidently decided to move up to LW when Belal lost, which made it possible for Islam to attempt becoming double champ, something he was going to do way earlier had Leon beat Belal.
 
b00tysweat said:
this thread is about when "ducking" is appropriate, which it was. Tim never deserved a Jones fight, he is too inactive

But you just can't help yourself, Jon Derangement Syndrome
I just did it because i knew it would piss off idiots like you
 
b00tysweat said:
"ducking"
uegttk6nu90e1.jpeg
 
HHJ said:
Obviously stuff like De randamie and Duck Jones is inexcusable. What are some past fight refusals you agree with so we can get a war started in this thread. Let the beatings begin.
I'm gonna disagree with de Randamie being a duck because of WHEN it happened - most people forget that Cyborg had recently tested positive yet again for a banned substance when GDR refused to fight her. Refusing to fight a serial PED abuser who'd just gotten caught for using a known masking agent ain't ducking.
 
aerius said:
I'm gonna disagree with de Randamie being a duck because of WHEN it happened - most people forget that Cyborg had recently tested positive yet again for a banned substance when GDR refused to fight her. Refusing to fight a serial PED abuser who'd just gotten caught for using a known masking agent ain't ducking.
If you dont wanna fight Cyborg dont go to 145 lbs. That div was created for her.
 
aerius said:
I'm gonna disagree with de Randamie being a duck because of WHEN it happened - most people forget that Cyborg had recently tested positive yet again for a banned substance when GDR refused to fight her. Refusing to fight a serial PED abuser who'd just gotten caught for using a known masking agent ain't ducking.
Eh I dunno. Cyborg had popped previously, and she was practically the only other WFW fighter in the division. Seems odd to fight for the belt and then refuse to fight the literal only challenger there was. Whomever won the WFW belt was expected to fight cyborg, this was known.
 
Just Creed said:
Jones ducking Tom for years and then suddenly becoming interested after the eyepoke is ridiculous.
for years
was tom aspinal the number 1 fighter when jones fought gane?
what was tom and stipes ranking when stipe vs jones was announced?

pretty sure jones isnt interested on tom
hes interested on the white house card
a fight with pereira a real champion
 
what about gsp ducking MW contenders
also fedor ducking jds brock and cain back then
whats your thought about that
 
orca said:
what about gsp ducking MW contenders
also fedor ducking jds brock and cain back then
whats your thought about that
1.GSP's plan was to grab that belt and then go back to comfortable retirement in his palatial home in northern Quebec. So you cant duck anyone you was never gonna fight anyway.

2. Those cans should have come to strikeforce.
 
orca said:
for years
was tom aspinal the number 1 fighter when jones fought gane?
what was tom and stipes ranking when stipe vs jones was announced?

pretty sure jones isnt interested on tom
hes interested on the white house card
a fight with pereira a real champion
Oh what have i started...
 
