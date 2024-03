Hilarious to me that Uncle Chael STILL has a shit load of haters.



Like these cats still haven't got the memo, all these years later.

This is the SHOW business and Chael is a showman (also with the added bonus that he fought any cunt at any time).



Also, hope the irony isn't lost here, calling Tito a bad trash talker.

Literally 90% of stuff that comes out of his mouth is garbled trash lol.

Not many people come back from having a broken back & skull, though.