The Thug Rose Hate Train is ridiculous

Idk, criticizing last nights performance seems fair to me. Rose constantly extended on her punches and put herself out of position.



Honestly, with the tools in her toolbox, Rose should've been able to pick Ribas apart. This is a lady who also fights in the weight class she made a name in, so size isn't an excuse.



It seemed like she was more worried about Pat getting credit than actually performing. As much as you guys like to shit on him, she needs Wittman, honestly.