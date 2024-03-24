The Thug Rose Hate Train is ridiculous

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
MMA fans are really trash.
One bad fight against Carla two years ago and they shit all over Rose despite the many exciting performances she has given us.
People are acting like she is washed while she is still clearly in her prime and just won dominantly against a respectable ranked opponent
She was competitive against a much larger title contender in her last fight despite suffering a freak injury in round 1
