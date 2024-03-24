The Thug Rose Hate Train is ridiculous

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
MMA fans are really trash.

One bad fight against Carla two years ago and they shit all over Rose despite the many exciting performances she has given us.

People are acting like she is washed while she is still clearly in her prime and just won dominantly against a respectable ranked opponent

She was competitive against a much larger title contender in her last fight despite suffering a freak injury in round 1
 
Didn't watch the fight. Fell asleep.

Is it worth watching on replay?
 
Idk, criticizing last nights performance seems fair to me. Rose constantly extended on her punches and put herself out of position.

Honestly, with the tools in her toolbox, Rose should've been able to pick Ribas apart. This is a lady who also fights in the weight class she made a name in, so size isn't an excuse.

It seemed like she was more worried about Pat getting credit than actually performing. As much as you guys like to shit on him, she needs Wittman, honestly.
 
drbolony said:
I was fully expecting to wake up today and watching a KO replay or at least highlights of her turning Ribas face into minced meat. Very surprised to hear she didn't come close to any of that??
 
usernamee said:
Nope, just got past Ribas. With screwy judges, we could've seen a split decision go the wrong way. Rose has all the talent in the world, but her mind isn't right.
 
Rose was never good - Thug Rose Hate Train ... after a win
 
