The things are worse than they seem: If Pereira loses, then they will do an instant rematch, which means that Ank will have to fight again...

...and if Pereira wins the rematch, then they will probably do Pereira vs whoever is the MW champ for the LHW title( Dricus has said that he wants to fight Pereira at LHW). It's even possible they will do Pereira vs the HW champ. So, Ank will have to wait another 2 years to get the title fight.



I don't think Ank will ever get a title shot... he will fight other contenders until someone finally beats him.