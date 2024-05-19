The Good The Bad The HBK
The Terminator
Star Wars Empire Strikes Back
My pick: Terminator
No question. I'm in the minority that prefers the original star wars to the sequel, but even that loses to Terminator imo.
Agree with the opinion that the first Star Wars is the best movie. Could have been a stand alone film and would have still enjoyed itThe Terminator
