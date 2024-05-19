Movies The Terminator VS Empire Strikes Back

  • The Terminator

  • Star Wars Empire Strikes Back

The Terminator

1000000609.jpg


Star Wars Empire Strikes Back

1000000610.jpg



My pick: Terminator

No question. I'm in the minority that prefers the original star wars to the sequel, but even that loses to Terminator imo.
 
Every time that I re-watch The Terminator, I notice how frightened Sarah and the characters around her are. It's psychotic how close this movie is to being a horror movie.

Terminator 2 has a few horror elements in it, but it's nothing compared to this one.
 
Tough one. Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars movie and I would've voted it over Terminator ever since I've seen both. But...the longer I live and the more technology/AI I see becoming a part of modern society, it has made the Terminator series more relatable if not more of a horror film like the poster above stated. Terminator almost doesn't feel as Science-FICTION as it once did.
 
ESB just had way more bang for the buck. Its hard to find any movie that good.
Both are fire tho.
 
