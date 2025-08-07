  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Food & Drink The Term "Shellfish" should be Banned from the English Lexicon

E

ezikel315

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jun 13, 2025
Messages
182
Reaction score
228
I'm allergic to crustaceans. That means crabs, lobster, shrimp, etc.
Unfortunately, people lump crustaceans into the general umbrella of "shellfish" which also include mollusks like clams, oysters, scallops, etc.

I tell people I can't eat crustaceans but it seems most people don't know what "crustacean" means. They immediately think "shellfish" and assume I also can't eat clams. Shrimp and clams are totally different animals. They don't even look similar.
They are both aquatic creatures that have a hard exterior, but that's where the similarities end. Thinking someone is allergic to clams because they're allergic to shrimp is like thinking a person with a peanut allergy is also allergic to potato because both are grown underground.

Then I get worried that because I said I can eat clams and scallops, the person will hear "I can eat shellfish" and assume I can also eat crab and shrimp, and give me something that cause an allergic reaction.

Shellfish should only include things with well, actual shells. Crustaceans don't have a shell, they have an exoskeleton, unless you're talking about hermit crabs which nobody eats anyway. Or just get rid of the word so people don't get confused.
 
ezikel315 said:
I'm allergic to crustaceans. That means crabs, lobster, shrimp, etc.
Unfortunately, people lump crustaceans into the general umbrella of "shellfish" which also include mollusks like clams, oysters, scallops, etc.

I tell people I can't eat crustaceans but it seems most people don't know what "crustacean" means. They immediately think "shellfish" and assume I also can't eat clams. Shrimp and clams are totally different animals. They don't even look similar.
They are both aquatic creatures that have a hard exterior, but that's where the similarities end. Thinking someone is allergic to clams because they're allergic to shrimp is like thinking a person with a peanut allergy is also allergic to potato because both are grown underground.

Then I get worried that because I said I can eat clams and scallops, the person will hear "I can eat shellfish" and assume I can also eat crab and shrimp, and give me something that cause an allergic reaction.

Shellfish should only include things with well, actual shells. Crustaceans don't have a shell, they have an exoskeleton, unless you're talking about hermit crabs which nobody eats anyway. Or just get rid of the word so people don't get confused.
Click to expand...
What's the difference between a dirty old bus station and a lobster with breast implants?

One is a crusty old bus station, and the other is a busty crustacean

Just eat chicken or beef rather than us Sherdoggers petition to change the Merriam-Webster dictionary
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,283
Messages
57,656,021
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top