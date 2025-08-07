I'm allergic to crustaceans. That means crabs, lobster, shrimp, etc.
Unfortunately, people lump crustaceans into the general umbrella of "shellfish" which also include mollusks like clams, oysters, scallops, etc.
I tell people I can't eat crustaceans but it seems most people don't know what "crustacean" means. They immediately think "shellfish" and assume I also can't eat clams. Shrimp and clams are totally different animals. They don't even look similar.
They are both aquatic creatures that have a hard exterior, but that's where the similarities end. Thinking someone is allergic to clams because they're allergic to shrimp is like thinking a person with a peanut allergy is also allergic to potato because both are grown underground.
Then I get worried that because I said I can eat clams and scallops, the person will hear "I can eat shellfish" and assume I can also eat crab and shrimp, and give me something that cause an allergic reaction.
Shellfish should only include things with well, actual shells. Crustaceans don't have a shell, they have an exoskeleton, unless you're talking about hermit crabs which nobody eats anyway. Or just get rid of the word so people don't get confused.
