Republicans cheer Supreme Court ending Donald Trump policy The High Court overturned a Trump-era regulation on bump stocks on Friday.

Las Vegas shooting survivor rips Supreme Court’s bump-stock ruling: ‘It’s disgusting’ A bartender working on the night of the deadliest mass shooting in US history slammed the court’s decision

The Supreme Court struck down the ban on bump stocks in a 6-3 decision. All of the conservative justices joined the majority opinion, while the court's three liberals dissented. Bump stocks can be added to guns to allow for continuous firing with critics saying they essentially turn a semiautomatic weapon into a machine gun.The Trump administration implemented a ban on the sale or possession of bump stocks in 2018, after a gunman used the weapon in a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds of others injured. The policy received support from Democrats, as gun safety advocates viewed it as a common sense measure that could prevent future similar mass shootings.The SCOTUS ruling drew criticism from Democrats and gun safety advocates."This is a horrible decision that will undoubtedly result in more gun deaths. The bump stock ban had bipartisan support following the deadliest mass shooting in US history. This ruling is another example of SCOTUS legislating from the bench, against the will of the people," posted Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat."Make no mistake: bump stocks are dangerous devices that can cause incredible harm. The shooter in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history in Las Vegas used a bump stock. This decision jeopardizes the safety of every community in this country," posted New York Attorney General Letitia James.