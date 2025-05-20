The stupidity of jones fan girls using the “flavour of the month” line

It just shows you up as being completely unable to comprehend what you are watching unfold in an octagon



Whether Jon beat him or not, Tom Would still be a world class fighter.

It’s retarded to pretend otherwise

Moot point because Jon is too much of a b* to do the right thing. But don’t use this weak as shit and patently idiotic argument to justify cowardice
 
