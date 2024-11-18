  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The students of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov are 91-1 in their MMA career

What a legend

466917970_122191982054191668_6710025741150654665_n.jpg
 
Koala said:
Abubakar Nurmagomedov is 17-4
Rustam Khabilov is 24-4
Shamil Zavurov is 40-7-1
Tagir Ulanbekov is 15-2
Magomedrasul Khasbullaev is 34-8
Still very good. There's no doubt that dagestanis are, per capita, the best current fighters
 
TGArthur said:
What a legend

466917970_122191982054191668_6710025741150654665_n.jpg
You know those weren't his only 4 students right?

If I could cherry pick Jon Jones, GSP and a few other Jackson-Winklejohn fighters they'd have a similar record too.
Same with AKC. Shit at over point DC, Cain, and Khabib were all undefeated.
 
Jon Jones would headpunch all of them into oblivion
 
Koala said:
Rustam Khabilov is 24-4
I don't think he was part of their camp.. was he?
Very good fighter in his day.. I remember when Benson Henderson confused him with Khabib when he signed to fight him. lol.
 
