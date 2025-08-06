  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The strangest records in the UFC - inspired by Cody Brundage

Since Brundage is fighting this weekend, i thought it would be fun to take a look back at his record and other strange records in the UFC. MMA as a whole, too.
and here it is:

cb record.JPG

not one, not two, but THREE fights overturned because of fouls/illegal actions. also, according to Sherdog, the ONLY DQ in the entire UFC in 2023 was given to Malkoun against Brundage.
has never won a decision. if the fight gets out of the first round, chances are Brundage is losing.
what the hell is this guy's luck? absolutely random looking record. its so comical it feels like it's fake.


here's another strange record. Mike Jackson.
mj record.JPG

his ONLY win is when he got kicked in the dick and then eye poked by Dean Barry. if anyone remembers that shitty CM Punk fight, that WAS his only other win until it got overturned because Jackson had weed in his system during the drug test. so Mike Jackson has never actually won a UFC fight by his own actions.


i remember Gilbert Yvel had a few DQs on his record, not in the UFC. but he was a dirty fucker who deliberately fouled people so his record makes more sense when you look at it.

what are some other UFC/MMA fighters with bizarre records?
 
Just look at ZST fighters.

ZST is(was?) a japanese org that enforces a "no decision rule" by having 2 5 min rounds and an "extra" third round of only 3 minutes.
If the fight goes to the distance... Yeah... It's declared a draw.
Even though Sherdog doesn't recognize cartel changes for some european orgs that enforces rule changing (that russian org that limited ground time for example), ZST's sanctioned fights are added to their fighters cartel...

The result?

There are some veterans with more than 10 draws at their cartel:

Some examples:

1754506868703.png
 
We'll never see another one of these. Joe Son:

Screenshot-2025-08-06-130812.png
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Roxanne Mondafferi alternated between a win and a loss in ten straight fights

View attachment 1107310

Yuji Nagata only had two MMA fights, and they were both on New Year's Eve, against Cro Cop and Fedor for a combined 82 seconds
View attachment 1107312
The Lee fight, iirc, was one of the true robberies, and no one ever mentions that. Mostly because it's WMMA and Lee seems like a person of low character (trying to be generous in case she is genuinely trying to change her ways)
 
Cowboy Cerrones record is the most interesting. He has only exclusively lost fights when it mattered the most to his fans.
 
Necrocrawler said:
Just look at ZST fighters.

ZST is(was?) a japanese org that enforces a "no decision rule" by having 2 5 min rounds and an "extra" third round of only 3 minutes.
If the fight goes to the distance... Yeah... It's declared a draw.
Even though Sherdog doesn't recognize cartel changes for some european orgs that enforces rule changing (that russian org that limited ground time for example), ZST's sanctioned fights are added to their fighters cartel...

The result?

There are some veterans with more than 10 draws at their cartel:

Some examples:

View attachment 1107311
reminds me of the records you'd see of old Pancrase fighters
 
Blastbeat said:
i believe Joe Son has a submission on his record due to terror as well
This is Joe Son's record, his loss to Morreira. There was no way to capture his name in the screenshot, but I'll edit his name into the post.

Joe Morreira was most definitely not tapping out to terror lol
 
Chris Weidman had an odd one, dude looked invincible one second and defeated the MW GOAT twice. I find it mindblowing that he broke Andersons leg with a check and also broke his own leg getting checked, he must be the only person in the history that has happened too. Also, from being invincible, 13-0 with your last four wins against A.S x2, Machida and Belfort, only to get T/KOed 6 times in his next 7 fights and that isn't including the decision loss to Brad freaking Tavares which makes him 2-7 since losing the title. Has any other champion had such a fall from the top? Hell even Cody Garbrandt was more impressive post title run and that's saying something.
 
don't ask said:
This is Joe Son's record, his loss to Morreira. There was no way to capture his name in the screenshot, but I'll edit his name into the post.

Joe Morreira was most definitely not tapping out to terror lol
ah makes sense, i completely read that image wrong.
thanks for clarifying. feel free to roast my ignorance
 
rollthedice said:
Not MMA, and not as real as WWE but it happened in that C tier sport, boxing.

IDK how to timestamp but start at 1.30 :)
WTF??? what's the story here???

Also, to timestamp, just right-click on the video and select "copy video URL at current time"
 
