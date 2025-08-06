The strangest records in the UFC - inspired by Cody Brundage

Since Brundage is fighting this weekend, i thought it would be fun to take a look back at his record and other strange records in the UFC. MMA as a whole, too.and here it is:not one, not two, but THREE fights overturned because of fouls/illegal actions. also, according to Sherdog, the ONLY DQ in the entire UFC in 2023 was given to Malkoun against Brundage.has never won a decision. if the fight gets out of the first round, chances are Brundage is losing.what the hell is this guy's luck? absolutely random looking record. its so comical it feels like it's fake.here's another strange record. Mike Jackson.his ONLY win is when he got kicked in the dick and then eye poked by Dean Barry. if anyone remembers that shitty CM Punk fight, that WAS his only other win until it got overturned because Jackson had weed in his system during the drug test. so Mike Jackson has never actually won a UFC fight by his own actions.i remember Gilbert Yvel had a few DQs on his record, not in the UFC. but he was a dirty fucker who deliberately fouled people so his record makes more sense when you look at it.what are some other UFC/MMA fighters with bizarre records?