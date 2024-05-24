The statistics of the average American

- Has less than 1k savings
- Doesn’t buy a home until 34
- Still has 42k of student loan debt at age 50
- Is 17 pounds overweight
- Watches 33 hours of TV a week
- Spends $69 a day
- Consumes 11 alcoholic drinks a week
- Wants a career change
- 4 out of 1000 Americans get divorced
- 1 out of every 4 American has some form of STD
 
Where did these stats come from? Not saying they are wrong just curious.
 
3/10. What do I win???
Please don’t let it be herpes.
 
