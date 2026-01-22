  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

PFL The state of the PFL

I know there's been a few threads about recent happenings, but just wanted everyone's opinion since there's been so much going down in the last week.

Jake Paul' contract ended
Seems pretty clear Ngannou wants nothing to do with PFL at this point in time
The two most recognizable names on the front end (Sefo and Davis) left.... or were ousted?

I know there's new investors and maybe new management, but that' never seems to translate to success in the MMA space (unless your name ends with Coker)

I would love to see some of their fighters (Nemkov, Ditcheva, Taylor, Nurmagomedov) join the UFC
 
No new investors, Knighthead Capital is a long time investor in PFL.

In debt Donn Davis was looking for new investors but Knighthead instead bought the new shares teaming up with other investor from UAE to buy the shares... as PFL is run by the one holding the most shares they got to take over. Donn did not expect this.

Knighthead Capital based in USA but own soccer teams in UK and cricket teams. They are better suited to run PFL. Said they will focus on making the promotion more appealing to ESPN so they will get new broadcast deal promising more events in USA. And getting rid of debt.

Looking good for PFL if they get re-signed to another broadcast deal with ESPN.
 
I'm not getting my hopes up much.

PFL has turned into a complete mess. They diluted Davis right out of his role. Which will probably turn out to be a good thing.

I'm really worried on the media deal. ESPN can be great partner but right now they are sticking PFL on ESPN Unlimited. I don't know anyone with ESPN Unlimited. I'm not paying $30 bucks a month for ESPN Unlimited. It does nothing for me as I get ESPN networks with TV service. I highly doubt most on here would pay either. Not like PFL was probably killing it in ratings but this move will just crush the ratings into the ground. PFL isn't providing or capable of providing events on level to expect fans to pay that kind of money a month.

Rumors were they burned through 350M and was in debt. I don't know about anyone else but I'm really scratching my head on what they spent that on. Surely, wasn't talent or events. I could see them burning up 100M or so over the last few years.

I'm guessing PFL is dumping the tournament heavy format and probably going more the Strikeforce route. Mostly regular events and maybe have one weight class tournament a year. I'd like to see them split two or even three divisions for a tournament(ie: Open weight between 165 to 180lbs or something to get a mix of fighters that normally won't be fighting each other.)
 
skylolow said:
I'm guessing PFL is dumping the tournament heavy format and probably going more the Strikeforce route. Mostly regular events and maybe have one weight class tournament a year. I'd like to see them split two or even three divisions for a tournament(ie: Open weight between 165 to 180lbs or something to get a mix of fighters that normally won't be fighting each other.)
Good luck getting athletic commissions onboard with openweight divisions.

If we're looking at divisions unique from the UFC and bring in the freakshow factor that nobody else in the world is doing, Super-Heavyweight (265+) is an untapped market in the United States and the PFL needs to try it. Yes, I am being serious.
 
The next 2 cards are buried behind the ESPN Unlimited paywall again. That means even if you have ESPN+ and/or all the ESPN channels on cable you still can't watch it.
 
TITS said:
The next 2 cards are buried behind the ESPN Unlimited paywall again. That means even if you have ESPN+ and/or all the ESPN channels on cable you still can't watch it.
I don't think ESPN+ exists anymore tho, isn't that basically what Unlimited is now?
 
Lionheart7167 said:
I know there's been a few threads about recent happenings, but just wanted everyone's opinion since there's been so much going down in the last week.

Jake Paul' contract ended
Seems pretty clear Ngannou wants nothing to do with PFL at this point in time
The two most recognizable names on the front end (Sefo and Davis) left.... or were ousted?

I know there's new investors and maybe new management, but that' never seems to translate to success in the MMA space (unless your name ends with Coker)

I would love to see some of their fighters (Nemkov, Ditcheva, Taylor, Nurmagomedov) join the UFC
No I don't want to see any more talent go to the UFC actually, I'd love to see all of them in Rizin tbh and build that up because they are a big success in Japan(Rizin) so that would go a long way.
 
vintagemmafan said:
No I don't want to see any more talent go to the UFC actually, I'd love to see all of them in Rizin tbh and build that up because they are a big success in Japan(Rizin) so that would go a long way.
Rizin is good. Last thing they need to do is overstretch themselves and lose money. They do well in the Japanese market
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Rizin is good. Last thing they need to do is overstretch themselves and lose money. They do well in the Japanese market
It's four fighters and really Vadim got his start in Rizin so it makes sense plus Rizin could get bigger and better I don't think they're condemned to being a regional Japanese promotion, there's not some unwritten rule that says UFC has to be top dog in the fight business organizations rise and fall and the UFC being basically bought by Paramount is an indication that's what's occurring.
 
vintagemmafan said:
It's four fighters and really Vadim got his start in Rizin so it makes sense plus Rizin could get bigger and better I don't think they're condemned to being a regional Japanese promotion, there's not some unwritten rule that says UFC has to be top dog in the fight business organizations rise and fall and the UFC being basically bought by Paramount is an indication that's what's occurring.
The problem is thinking of it as a condemnation. They're a profitable promotion, selling out large venues in Japan. They're making money on the shows they run there.

Strong, profitable regional promotions like Rizin and KSW are what's important and gives fighters other avenues, not promotions who burn through investors cash and go out of business thinking they're the next UFC
 
Hellowhosthat said:
The problem is thinking of it as a condemnation. They're a profitable promotion, selling out large venues in Japan. They're making money on the shows they run there.

Strong, profitable regional promotions like Rizin and KSW are what's important and gives fighters other avenues, not promotions who burn through investors cash and go out of business thinking they're the next UFC
Dude I'm so sick of guys like you and there's way too many of yall on here that worship the fucking UFC it's sickening you think everything must benefit them IDGAF about UFC anymore it's a terrible product more concerned about fake stars and hype fake drama etc, than the best facing the best they've ruined mma imo I just don't fucking care at all about whose more marketable or their bottom line I don't care if they're doing well why would anyone, I care about realism and honoring rankings not a brand for instance Rizin held a HW tournaments over 2 events and while it wasn't the greatest it was done correctly and they crowned a champion
they constantly have the winners of the previous cards facing off like it's supposed to be I respect that.

UFC 324 was overrated shit imo the Modestas vs Krylov boring shit fight they looked like they were in slow motion, Nurmagomedov vs Figuereido overrated shit fight, Lewis vs Waldo too out of shape guys terrible fight and these are the new breed who Fedor wouldn't have a chance agaisnt ya right lol, O'malley vs Yadong awful decision all because O'malley has that stupid style and hair he's more marketable than the Chinese of course could have seen that coming from a mile away
foreign fighters need to stay out of UFC the clown show because you're gonna get fucked over by a more marketable American fighter. The main event was good I'll say that however UFC has purposely removed as many grapplers as possible in favor of strikers because UFC fans hate grappling and to a larger extent hate mma and think it should be just stand a bang contests, if you were to watch Rizin or PFL you'd see there are grapplers and other martial artists involved it's still mma the UFC has become 90% MT league imo. Something I forgot to add about 324 is that apparently the UFC is being investigated again for fight rigging for the prelims couple that with the steroid cheats and it's terrible for the sport.

I don't see myself watching a UFC event until Aspinall returns or maybe Khamzat fights again I'm not interested in their product and will support Rizin over them, I hope Rizin acquired at least a couple of those fighters fuck the UFC.
 
vintagemmafan said:
Dude I'm so sick of guys like you and there's way too many of yall on here that worship the fucking UFC it's sickening you think everything must benefit them IDGAF about UFC anymore it's a terrible product more concerned about fake stars and hype fake drama etc, than the best facing the best they've ruined mma imo I just don't fucking care at all about whose more marketable or their bottom line I don't care if they're doing well why would anyone, I care about realism and honoring rankings not a brand for instance Rizin held a HW tournaments over 2 events and while it wasn't the greatest it was done correctly and they crowned a champion
they constantly have the winners of the previous cards facing off like it's supposed to be I respect that.

UFC 324 was overrated shit imo the Modestas vs Krylov boring shit fight they looked like they were in slow motion, Nurmagomedov vs Figuereido overrated shit fight, Lewis vs Waldo too out of shape guys terrible fight and these are the new breed who Fedor wouldn't have a chance agaisnt ya right lol, O'malley vs Yadong awful decision all because O'malley has that stupid style and hair he's more marketable than the Chinese of course could have seen that coming from a mile away
foreign fighters need to stay out of UFC the clown show because you're gonna get fucked over by a more marketable American fighter. The main event was good I'll say that however UFC has purposely removed as many grapplers as possible in favor of strikers because UFC fans hate grappling and to a larger extent hate mma and think it should be just stand a bang contests, if you were to watch Rizin or PFL you'd see there are grapplers and other martial artists involved it's still mma the UFC has become 90% MT league imo. Something I forgot to add about 324 is that apparently the UFC is being investigated again for fight rigging for the prelims couple that with the steroid cheats and it's terrible for the sport.

I don't see myself watching a UFC event until Aspinall returns or maybe Khamzat fights again I'm not interested in their product and will support Rizin over them, I hope Rizin acquired at least a couple of those fighters fuck the UFC.
Fucking lmao that was a bit of an overreaction.
 
vintagemmafan said:
Dude I'm so sick of guys like you and there's way too many of yall on here that worship the fucking UFC it's sickening you think everything must benefit them IDGAF about UFC anymore it's a terrible product more concerned about fake stars and hype fake drama etc, than the best facing the best they've ruined mma imo I just don't fucking care at all about whose more marketable or their bottom line I don't care if they're doing well why would anyone, I care about realism and honoring rankings not a brand for instance Rizin held a HW tournaments over 2 events and while it wasn't the greatest it was done correctly and they crowned a champion
they constantly have the winners of the previous cards facing off like it's supposed to be I respect that.

UFC 324 was overrated shit imo the Modestas vs Krylov boring shit fight they looked like they were in slow motion, Nurmagomedov vs Figuereido overrated shit fight, Lewis vs Waldo too out of shape guys terrible fight and these are the new breed who Fedor wouldn't have a chance agaisnt ya right lol, O'malley vs Yadong awful decision all because O'malley has that stupid style and hair he's more marketable than the Chinese of course could have seen that coming from a mile away
foreign fighters need to stay out of UFC the clown show because you're gonna get fucked over by a more marketable American fighter. The main event was good I'll say that however UFC has purposely removed as many grapplers as possible in favor of strikers because UFC fans hate grappling and to a larger extent hate mma and think it should be just stand a bang contests, if you were to watch Rizin or PFL you'd see there are grapplers and other martial artists involved it's still mma the UFC has become 90% MT league imo. Something I forgot to add about 324 is that apparently the UFC is being investigated again for fight rigging for the prelims couple that with the steroid cheats and it's terrible for the sport.

I don't see myself watching a UFC event until Aspinall returns or maybe Khamzat fights again I'm not interested in their product and will support Rizin over them, I hope Rizin acquired at least a couple of those fighters fuck the UFC.
New copypasta just dropped.
 
vintagemmafan said:
Dude I'm so sick of guys like you and there's way too many of yall on here that worship the fucking UFC it's sickening you think everything must benefit them IDGAF about UFC anymore it's a terrible product more concerned about fake stars and hype fake drama etc, than the best facing the best they've ruined mma imo I just don't fucking care at all about whose more marketable or their bottom line I don't care if they're doing well why would anyone, I care about realism and honoring rankings not a brand for instance Rizin held a HW tournaments over 2 events and while it wasn't the greatest it was done correctly and they crowned a champion
they constantly have the winners of the previous cards facing off like it's supposed to be I respect that.

UFC 324 was overrated shit imo the Modestas vs Krylov boring shit fight they looked like they were in slow motion, Nurmagomedov vs Figuereido overrated shit fight, Lewis vs Waldo too out of shape guys terrible fight and these are the new breed who Fedor wouldn't have a chance agaisnt ya right lol, O'malley vs Yadong awful decision all because O'malley has that stupid style and hair he's more marketable than the Chinese of course could have seen that coming from a mile away
foreign fighters need to stay out of UFC the clown show because you're gonna get fucked over by a more marketable American fighter. The main event was good I'll say that however UFC has purposely removed as many grapplers as possible in favor of strikers because UFC fans hate grappling and to a larger extent hate mma and think it should be just stand a bang contests, if you were to watch Rizin or PFL you'd see there are grapplers and other martial artists involved it's still mma the UFC has become 90% MT league imo. Something I forgot to add about 324 is that apparently the UFC is being investigated again for fight rigging for the prelims couple that with the steroid cheats and it's terrible for the sport.

I don't see myself watching a UFC event until Aspinall returns or maybe Khamzat fights again I'm not interested in their product and will support Rizin over them, I hope Rizin acquired at least a couple of those fighters fuck the UFC.
Amazing.

skylolow said:
I'm not getting my hopes up much.

PFL has turned into a complete mess. They diluted Davis right out of his role. Which will probably turn out to be a good thing.

I'm really worried on the media deal. ESPN can be great partner but right now they are sticking PFL on ESPN Unlimited. I don't know anyone with ESPN Unlimited. I'm not paying $30 bucks a month for ESPN Unlimited. It does nothing for me as I get ESPN networks with TV service. I highly doubt most on here would pay either. Not like PFL was probably killing it in ratings but this move will just crush the ratings into the ground. PFL isn't providing or capable of providing events on level to expect fans to pay that kind of money a month.

Rumors were they burned through 350M and was in debt. I don't know about anyone else but I'm really scratching my head on what they spent that on. Surely, wasn't talent or events. I could see them burning up 100M or so over the last few years.

I'm guessing PFL is dumping the tournament heavy format and probably going more the Strikeforce route. Mostly regular events and maybe have one weight class tournament a year. I'd like to see them split two or even three divisions for a tournament(ie: Open weight between 165 to 180lbs or something to get a mix of fighters that normally won't be fighting each other.)
OKTAGON managment yesterday canceled deal with DAZN due to frustration after DAZN reportedly burned lot of money in PFL investions meanwhile OKTAGON had reportedly double of PFL viewership on DAZN and didnt even get proper promo from DAZN compared to PFL. Makes me wonder what PFL viewership is like.
 
Tokoloko said:
OKTAGON managment yesterday canceled deal with DAZN due to frustration after DAZN reportedly burned lot of money in PFL investions meanwhile OKTAGON had reportedly double of PFL viewership on DAZN and didnt even get proper promo from DAZN compared to PFL. Makes me wonder what PFL viewership is like.
Well, Oktagon seems to have a pretty decent following in Europe and thats a growing scene right now. PFL is a US based promotion that almost no US talent, most of their best guys are Russian...Vadim Nemkov, Shamil Musaev, Usman Nurmagomedov, Movlid Khaybulaev etc. Even most of their rising talent/must watch guys. Its a tough product to sell.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Well, Oktagon seems to have a pretty decent following in Europe and thats a growing scene right now. PFL is a US based promotion that almost no US talent, most of their best guys are Russian...Vadim Nemkov, Shamil Musaev, Usman Nurmagomedov, Movlid Khaybulaev etc. Even most of their rising talent/must watch guys. Its a tough product to sell.
Agree with you, but still its shocking to me that OKTAGON doubles viewership of PFL on DAZN since its not even their main TV deal. It was one of many... in Germany its RTL+, In Cz/Sk its PPV + PremierSport and other TV channels for other markets - PL, Baltics, etc...

PFL trully must be blackhole for money.
 
