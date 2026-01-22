Lionheart7167
I know there's been a few threads about recent happenings, but just wanted everyone's opinion since there's been so much going down in the last week.
Jake Paul' contract ended
Seems pretty clear Ngannou wants nothing to do with PFL at this point in time
The two most recognizable names on the front end (Sefo and Davis) left.... or were ousted?
I know there's new investors and maybe new management, but that' never seems to translate to success in the MMA space (unless your name ends with Coker)
I would love to see some of their fighters (Nemkov, Ditcheva, Taylor, Nurmagomedov) join the UFC
