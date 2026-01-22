Dude I'm so sick of guys like you and there's way too many of yall on here that worship the fucking UFC it's sickening you think everything must benefit them IDGAF about UFC anymore it's a terrible product more concerned about fake stars and hype fake drama etc, than the best facing the best they've ruined mma imo I just don't fucking care at all about whose more marketable or their bottom line I don't care if they're doing well why would anyone, I care about realism and honoring rankings not a brand for instance Rizin held a HW tournaments over 2 events and while it wasn't the greatest it was done correctly and they crowned a champion

they constantly have the winners of the previous cards facing off like it's supposed to be I respect that.



UFC 324 was overrated shit imo the Modestas vs Krylov boring shit fight they looked like they were in slow motion, Nurmagomedov vs Figuereido overrated shit fight, Lewis vs Waldo too out of shape guys terrible fight and these are the new breed who Fedor wouldn't have a chance agaisnt ya right lol, O'malley vs Yadong awful decision all because O'malley has that stupid style and hair he's more marketable than the Chinese of course could have seen that coming from a mile away

foreign fighters need to stay out of UFC the clown show because you're gonna get fucked over by a more marketable American fighter. The main event was good I'll say that however UFC has purposely removed as many grapplers as possible in favor of strikers because UFC fans hate grappling and to a larger extent hate mma and think it should be just stand a bang contests, if you were to watch Rizin or PFL you'd see there are grapplers and other martial artists involved it's still mma the UFC has become 90% MT league imo. Something I forgot to add about 324 is that apparently the UFC is being investigated again for fight rigging for the prelims couple that with the steroid cheats and it's terrible for the sport.



I don't see myself watching a UFC event until Aspinall returns or maybe Khamzat fights again I'm not interested in their product and will support Rizin over them, I hope Rizin acquired at least a couple of those fighters fuck the UFC.