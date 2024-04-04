blaseblase
In 2020 Florida voted for a 15 dollar minimum wage. Now coming up in 2024 they are going to be voting on abortion rights and weed legalization and both are likely to pass.
Florida is not a conservative state. Yet they voted for Trump in 2020 and almost certainly will in 2024. The fact it is solid red at this point should be humiliating for Democrats. Their candidates and marketing in that state have been awful.
Florida voters will decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize pot in November
The Florida Supreme Court will allow the state’s voters in November to decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize recreational use of marijuana.
