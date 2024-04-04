blaseblase said:



Florida voters will decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize pot in November The Florida Supreme Court will allow the state’s voters in November to decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize recreational use of marijuana.

Florida is not a conservative state. Yet they voted for Trump in 2020 and almost certainly will in 2024. The fact it is solid red at this point should be humiliating for Democrats. Their candidates and marketing in that state have been awful. In 2020 Florida voted for a 15 dollar minimum wage. Now coming up in 2024 they are going to be voting on abortion rights and weed legalization and both are likely to pass.Florida is not a conservative state. Yet they voted for Trump in 2020 and almost certainly will in 2024. The fact it is solid red at this point should be humiliating for Democrats. Their candidates and marketing in that state have been awful. Click to expand...

The Florida Democratic Party were basically cucks for quite some time. I mean they ran a f*ckin moderate Republican against DeSantis when every indication showed that progressive candidates are popular on the local level. Also there was an article recently about how much bi-partisan legislation actually has been happening without Ron DeSantis so much in the picture pushing the narratives that he espoused to try to be a Presidential factor, which also demonstrated that Florida isnt quite as lunatic far right as he made out.These ballot initiatives are good opening for Democrats to take advantage of voter turnout. But the ground work needs to be done. They've done better with Fried at the helm, but turning that ship around is no easy task.