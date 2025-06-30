The State of 155

The last few weeks have had me thinking about the state of the 155 division (Namely Bahamondes not getting through Fiziev, Ilia killing Charles in two minutes, Klein failing the Gamrot test). This is supposed to be the marquee division in the UFC and since 2017 we haven’t had any major prospects come through outside of Ilia, Islam, and maybe Arman/Paddy? BSD/Fiziev failed in major spots. I can’t even fully say Paddy is worth the hype because his best wins are washed Bobby Greens and Michael Chandler. The top fifteen is littered with old washed dudes like Chandler, Moicano, etc. What has happened to 155 to put it squarely behind divisions like 135,145, and 170?
 
Just because Fiziev failed against Gaethje doesn't mean he wouldn't have had a shot against Poirier. Gaethje KO'd Poirier recently after all and his fights with Fiziev were both close. Not as many of these "contenders beating up and comers" moments happened as you claim.

I think the problem is that too many people were waiting around for either title shots or a fight with Conor which led to the only "proven" fighters who were willing to be active absorbing a ton of losses. Fighters were too protective of their own "brand" and were thus unwilling to allow the possibility for growth in the division.

This exact same thing happened at 170 when Usman went on his string of rematches and the division was clogged up by contenders who refused to fight like Colby, Leon Edwards, etc.

Now, a few years later, we have some new 170lb prospects out there... but all of them are very unproven because they weren't given the opportunities they needed by greedy ex-contenders. Shavkat is an exciting talent but when his best win is over a 40 year old Wonderboy Thompson (aka someone who fought for the belt in 2016), it's hard to get fully on board.

LW will recover eventually but IMO guys like Chandler, Poirier, Gaethje, and particularly Conor were incredibly selfish and ended up killing off what was once a great division.
 
WW and MW were aging out not that long ago and now they’re beefed up with killers again. Islam has balls moving up to WW. That division is stacked right now. I wish Topuria would’ve stayed at featherweight, I think there were bigger immediate challenges for him there. Lightweight and Heavyweight seem the thinnest right now.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Not as many of these "contenders beating up and comers" moments happened as you claim.
I think is also key though. There just haven’t been that many awesome prospects. Period. I don’t disagree with the rest of it but the Conor’s, Poirier’s, Gaethje’s, Chandlers’s, etc. have more leverage when the division is lacking young talent. I agree they’ve been selfish but they’d be old news if 155 had more talent.
 
There are definitely less prospects coming up but this is across the sport - HW has a guy with 5 straight losses ranked in the top 10 FFS.

MMA is NOT an attractive career after the Reebok deal. Fighters were often making more from sponsors than they did from purses but when that was taken away, what is the appeal of being a professional fighter then?? Now when PPVs go away? Enjoy watching nothing but glorified Apex cards.

Most college athletes have degrees so is it really worth the risk to pursue a sport where you could get seriously injured, have a shelf life of 10-15 years AT MAXIMUM, and have to pay all of your own expenses just to have a potential chance at making a living wage? lol It's no secret why talent stopped coming in... the compensation in MMA is legitimately laughable compared to other pro sports.

It's painfully obvious that the reason the UFC started marketing themselves as an "international brand" around the time of the Reebok deal is because their small purses are far more attractive to people in developing countries than they are to someone in North America. Why pay fighters more when you can just outsource your talent, pay them peanuts, and convince your gullible fans that these are the "best fighters available" when in reality they're the "best fighters who were willing to fight for this level of pay."

I'm not saying there are NO good fighters whatsover in current MMA but considering how monopolized the sport is and thus how difficult it is for competitor leagues to pay worth a damn, I truly think we're only seeing a fraction of the talent we COULD see if the barriers to entry for this sport weren't so high.

Nutrition, training, coaching fees, transportation.. there's a lot of costs for being an MMA fighter and not many people are in a position/willing to gamble their whole life when the potential end reward isn't even that great.

"Glory" can only take you so far... being a retired ex-athlete with no income stream, no pension, no work experience, and future medical bills is not something you want to be in your 30s... even if you can brag in the gym about being on a Fight Night once.
 
All valid points. 155 stands out as regressing amongst the lighter weight classes but I wouldn’t recommend anybody follows this path.
 
Dont forget 35 years old Oliveira got his most recent win off the guy that Pimblett demolished, Topuria getting the LW belt is HIGHLY circunstancial, he hasnt run through the contenders, even if not all of them are absolute prime fighters.
 
State of the 155 division?
We just had 2 good 155 fights 2 days ago
+ Sadykhov vs Motta 2 weeks ago
 
