The State of 155

There are definitely less prospects coming up but this is across the sport - HW has a guy with 5 straight losses ranked in the top 10 FFS.



MMA is NOT an attractive career after the Reebok deal. Fighters were often making more from sponsors than they did from purses but when that was taken away, what is the appeal of being a professional fighter then?? Now when PPVs go away? Enjoy watching nothing but glorified Apex cards.



Most college athletes have degrees so is it really worth the risk to pursue a sport where you could get seriously injured, have a shelf life of 10-15 years AT MAXIMUM, and have to pay all of your own expenses just to have a potential chance at making a living wage? lol It's no secret why talent stopped coming in... the compensation in MMA is legitimately laughable compared to other pro sports.



It's painfully obvious that the reason the UFC started marketing themselves as an "international brand" around the time of the Reebok deal is because their small purses are far more attractive to people in developing countries than they are to someone in North America. Why pay fighters more when you can just outsource your talent, pay them peanuts, and convince your gullible fans that these are the "best fighters available" when in reality they're the "best fighters who were willing to fight for this level of pay."



I'm not saying there are NO good fighters whatsover in current MMA but considering how monopolized the sport is and thus how difficult it is for competitor leagues to pay worth a damn, I truly think we're only seeing a fraction of the talent we COULD see if the barriers to entry for this sport weren't so high.



Nutrition, training, coaching fees, transportation.. there's a lot of costs for being an MMA fighter and not many people are in a position/willing to gamble their whole life when the potential end reward isn't even that great.



"Glory" can only take you so far... being a retired ex-athlete with no income stream, no pension, no work experience, and future medical bills is not something you want to be in your 30s... even if you can brag in the gym about being on a Fight Night once.