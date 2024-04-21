The Stat That Obliterates Jamahal Hill's "I Was Doing Okay" Narrative

Alex Pereira threw a total of 1 standing head strike

It destroyed Jamahal Hill.

One.

Punch.

Total.

All the rest were leg kicks, body punches, or the ground and pound that amounted to a little bit of icing and a nice fat cherry.

It doesn't get anymore clear cut, sorry Jamahal.
 
That Dosent destroy anything. At this weight class these guys hit hard.

I’d love to see potan vs prime Tito ortiz
 
