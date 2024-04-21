The Stat That Obliterates Jamahal Hill's "I Was Doing Okay" Narrative

Siver!
Alex Pereira threw a total of 1 standing head strike
It destroyed Jamahal Hill.
One.
Punch.
Total.
All the rest were leg kicks, body punches, or the ground and pound that amounted to a little bit of icing and a nice fat cherry.
It doesn't get anymore clear cut, sorry Jamahal.
