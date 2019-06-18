Television The Star Trek Thread V6.0

The Star Trek Thread V 6.0.
This multiyear thread is for discussing anything Star Trek.

star-trek.jpg




The previous thread linked below
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-star-trek-thread-v5-0.3640401/
 
New interview from Star Trek overseer Alex Kurtzman. He talks about all the Upcoming projects

Notably, Star Trek: Picard is the first Trek spin-off not to be titled after the ship (or station) housing the Starfleet crew at the center of each show — so how, Kurtzman was asked, do you build a ‘family’ of characters in a show with a one-character title?

ALEX KURTZMAN: It’s a great and necessary question, and it’s something that has been baked into the DNA of Picard — yes, obviously Patrick, it’s Patrick — [but] we have an unbelievable cast. And you know, the thing that I loved about the Next Gen cast is that you really could have focused any episode on any of them.

I would say the same about our cast now, that it’s such an incredibly brilliant group of actors [that are] given such amazing things to do. Without spoiling anything, I think that you will feel that.

The producer also spoke about the importance of having Patrick Stewart in the writer’s room, as one of the voices driving the story behind the series.

KURTZMAN: It was essential. We spent a lot of time with Patrick, and you know what? He’s incredibly brilliant just as a human, and very warm, and obviously he knows Jean-Luc Picard better than anybody — and you know, he was really the one who from the outset said, “I don’t want to do this unless we’re breaking new ground. I don’t want to just play the character I played, why come back to that? We did that already.”

So it’s been a really wonderful give-and-take in our collaboration with Patrick where he very quickly came to trust that we were both going to do exactly what he said in taking Picard to a new place, but also — and he doesn’t look at himself this way — we’re reverent of him, you know? He’s Patrick Stewart! When we’re in a room with him, his opinion really matters to us, and his happiness really matters to us, and ultimately, we couldn’t do this show the way we’re doing it if he wasn’t excited about it and excited to play it.

I think we’ve found a story that honors everything that people love about the character, but in ways that are not what you expect — and yet, become more and more familiar as the show goes. And that’s what’s exciting. A lot has happened to Jean-Luc Picard in the intervening years [since Nemesis]. There’s been a lot going on and he’s had to deal with some new things, he’s had to deal with some old things, and both of those things kind of come colliding together.

He’s made choices that he’s not necessarily feeling great about — and yet I think the audience will understand exactly why he made them.


The USS Discovery may have shot off to the far future at the end of Season 2, but the writers are moving at warp speed to prepare for the launch of production on Season 3, expected to kick off in a month or two — and Kurtzman noted that compared to this point in Season 2’s development, the team is farther ahead in their prep on Season 3.

KURTZMAN: ‘Picard’ is in the middle of shooting, we’ve broken the season and I am so happy with the scripts. We are on episode five of Season 3 of ‘Discovery.’ We’re far along. ‘Picard’ is [filming] here in Los Angeles and ‘Discovery’ is in Toronto, and future Trek shows I believe will be in Toronto.

He also popped in a quick update regarding the Michelle Yeoh-led Section 31 show, reiterating a timeline we’ve heard before:

KURTZMAN: Erika [Lippoldt] and Boey [Kim], who are two of our writers on ‘Discovery,’ are breaking story on [‘Section 31’] right now, and the plan is to shoot that the second we’re done with [‘Discovery’] Season 3.


Star Trek: Discovery is now just the first of many Trek projects in the works for CBS and CBS All Access — as the header image of this news update illustrates! — but it also served to (hopefully) stimulate new growth as the franchise continues to expand — and in an interesting set of remarks, Kurtzman notes that this seems to be working… and that he’s got potential plans to keep things growing for the next “five or ten years.”

KURTZMAN: I went to CBS and I said, “I think you have a universe here that is very under-utilized, and a fan base that I think is hungry for a lot more.” And I walked them through the plan of what I saw for the next five to ten years of ‘Trek.’

Part of it was, kind of, premised on the idea that it was going to take time. What I said was, “Don’t expect us to put the first thing out, and suddenly, you know, you’re have 100 million new fans. That’s not gonna happen.” ‘Trek’ has been around for too long for that to happen — but but what we do have is new generations, and what I can tell you is that ‘Trek,’ in general, finds people when they’re about between nine and twelve.

It’s never reached younger than that; it’s never tried to, and to me that’s a hugely missed opportunity, especially because what you’re really trying to do is influence hearts and minds with really positive messages — messages about who we can be as a species and as people and what our future is. So why not start young, you know? And not for a cynical reason. Not because you know, hey, let some more toys, but because if you really want ‘Star Trek’ to reach people, then you’ve got to start young.

And this is where I guess the ‘Star Wars’ influence on me really mattered, because as a kid at four years old, I could imagine myself starting up with a twin suns of Tattooine and wondering what my life was. ‘Trek’ didn’t give me that same thing — it gave me Wesley Crusher, it gave me different characters, but again, those are older characters.

But we are definitely seeing just metric proof that the fan base is growing, and it’s growing younger — and yet, we’re keeping our current fans, and that’s great.

And speaking of reaching out to new generations of Trek fans, we also got a few new thoughts on the two planned animated Star Trek series, starting with Mike McMahon’s Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is set to center around the crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

KURTZMAN: The spirit of each of these shows has to feel very different… Mike’s show [for CBS All Access] is really for kids, I would say, from 11 to 70. [Laughs]

What I love so much about the way Mike is doing is planning things. What you would typically be the ‘A’ story on any [normal] Star Trek episode is happening in the background — like huge, crazy, crazy shit is going on in the background [on Lower Decks], and that’s super peripheral to the story that you’re actually focusing on. No [Trek] show has ever really done that before.

In addition, Kurtzman also touched on the still-untitled — at least, to the public — animated Nickelodeon show being developed by the Hageman brothers, said to focus on “a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.”

KURTZMAN: The Hageman brothers are doing [an animated] show for Nickelodeon, and that will be entirely different from ‘Lower Decks’… I won’t announce the name of the Nickelodeon show, but that’s a really different show.

That’s a show that’s for kids, younger. Full CG animation. It’s going to be incredibly cinematic. We just started seeing [storyboards] this week. It looks like, wow. It’s on par with Love, Death, and Robots in terms of beauty and lighting and cinema, so it’s a a really different feel, and Nickelodeon has been wildly supportive and I think very excited to bring a new energy to TV, you know, in animation.

While we don’t know anything about the vocal talents expected to be part of either of these two animated shows just yet, Kurtzman did not rule out if we’ll hear any familiar Star Trek voices returning to the franchise when Lower Decks and the Nickelodeon series finally arrives.

In fact, he seemed to indicate that while the main characters will be “mostly new” to Trek, there still “may be some” voice that we’ll recognize.

KURTZMAN: It’s mostly new. There may be some that you know, but it’s mostly new.

Animation is in an incredible, glorious renaissance right now. Between [Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse] which just blew everything open and everything Pixar’s been doing for so very long, I think what I’m excited about in the world of animation is to try all these different things to see what feels ‘Trek.’


Not to leave any corner of Trek untouched, Kurtzman didn’t stop after just talking about the main series that are in the Secret Hideout pipeline, but he also looped back to the next round of Short Treks, the short-format minisodes that will be returning ahead of Discovery Season 3.

We’ve known since January that there were at least two more Short Treks on the way, a pair of animated entries, but in this new interview Kurtzman confirmed that there are a total of six more coming, with the additional four likely to arrive in the lead-up to Discovery Season 3, much how last year’s releases were structured.

KURTZMAN: That’s the other thing. It’s not just the shows, we have the Short Treks too. We’re doing six more of them. Two of them are animated [and they are] unlike the two animated shows. What I love about the Short Treks is that they are an experimental training ground, a place to experiment with different things. Directors who we’ve never worked with before, tones we’ve never tried before.

Michael Giacchino is doing one of the animated shorts; Olatunde Osunsanmi is doing another one in the animated shorts and he’s our main director on Discovery — and again, different animation styles, totally different tones. Aimed at kids, I would say, more than adults, those two.

After all that, what else could there be to talk about? Well, how about the crew the Enterprise, last seen hiding the truth about Discovery’s journey to the far future in April’s season finale?

Since the end of Discovery Season 2, there has been a clamoring of fan sentiment to see Captain Pike and his Enterprise crew return in some form, with nearly 30,000 people signing on to a Change.org petition to show their support.

While nothing definite was offered by the producer, Kurtzman hasn’t forgotten about the Federation flagship, her captain, or its half-Vulcan science officer.

KURTZMAN: I would be remiss in saying you’re going to see Spock again on Discovery because we’ve obviously jumped so far into the future that it wouldn’t make sense…. but the the idea of bringing Ethan [Peck] back, and Anson [Mount] and Rebecca [Romijn] and the Enterprise, I mean, we loved it so much, and to find a way to do that is definitely something we’re thinking about.

Set phasers to fingers-crossed.

http://trekcore.com/blog/2019/06/ne...ek-updates-picard-discovery-lower-decks-more/
 
... he was really the one who from the outset said, "I don't want to do this unless we're breaking new ground. I don't want to just play the character I played, why come back to that? We did that already."
I wonder if we have something like this coming in...

https://nypost.com/2015/07/11/is-atticus-finch-a-racist-in-go-set-a-watchman/

A disillusioned, dejected Picard with a drug problem and severe depression or some such. This actually leads me to my next comment...

Part of it was, kind of, premised on the idea that it was going to take time. What I said was, “Don’t expect us to put the first thing out, and suddenly, you know, you’re have 100 million new fans. That’s not gonna happen.” ‘Trek’ has been around for too long for that to happen — but but what we do have is new generations, and what I can tell you is that ‘Trek,’ in general, finds people when they’re about between nine and twelve.

It’s never reached younger than that; it’s never tried to, and to me that’s a hugely missed opportunity, especially because what you’re really trying to do is influence hearts and minds with really positive messages — messages about who we can be as a species and as people and what our future is. So why not start young, you know? And not for a cynical reason. Not because you know, hey, let some more toys, but because if you really want ‘Star Trek’ to reach people, then you’ve got to start young.
They say they want to "influence (young) hearts and minds with really positive messages" - but I have to ask, does anyone else get a really positive message from Discovery so far? Beyond really generic "don't betray your friends and be accepting of all creeds and colours" type stuff? Personally, I feel our culture has become too self-critical to allow the Enlightenment utopia with colonial undertones setting we saw in all the old Treks to fly, and modern Trek (IE - Discovery seasons 1 and 2) reflects that. At no point watching those first two seasons (and I did actually enjoy the second a fair amount) did I get a whiff of that unashamed utopianism that was at the core of every previous Trek show... But then again, that doesn't really match the popular view of the world right now. So, again, I ask - what's the positive message modern Trek is sending? I really don't think it's the same one that they sent right up through Enterprise. Which makes me wonder - what are we going to see in Picard? I'm not holding my breath for idealism.
 
By3dACkA1g8



Jonathan Frakes just finished up directing episode 3 and 4 of Picard. They are already half way done with season one.

Picard is expected to be out this fall on CBS all access and Amazon prime
 
Thanks. Had been waiting all day for an article that doesn't make me listen to that podcast.
 
By3dACkA1g8



Jonathan Frakes just finished up directing episode 3 and 4 of Picard. They are already half way done with season one.

Picard is expected to be out this fall on CBS all access and Amazon prime
I so hope it's good. Fuck, man. If Discovery was the 'get the casuals', and the Nickelodeon series is the 'get the kids', then Picard must be the 'keep the loyal base'. They simply must do some world building and not make it suck.
 
https://mycineplace.com/event-releases/what-we-left-behind-looking-back-at-startrek-deep-space-9

Good news Europeans! Due to the success of the the theatrical release of What we left behind, you guys will now be getting a theatrical release. Li k above is for showings in the UK and Ireland, Germany and Austria will be announced tomarrow, hopefully along with a few more countries. You can find more info on IGN.com as they are the Co promoter for the Euro run.
I still have not received the DVD I paid for, and the last time I reached out to them, they said they had not announced they would be shipping them yet. This is starting to look like a scam...
 
I still have not received the DVD I paid for, and the last time I reached out to them, they said they had not announced they would be shipping them yet. This is starting to look like a scam...
It's not a scam. They are having one more theatrical release this summer for Europe, that they contractually required to fill. Because the film has been so successful and well received, more dates keep getting added. But these European dates are the final before perks get sent out.

The project has grown quite a bit from what they originally pitched, the film is longer, all the DS9 scenes have been remastered in HD, and they have made tons of special features. I have seen the film and it is fantastic. I'd make sure, all your info is up to date on IndieGoGo, because I think the plan is to start shipping in July. It will be released for the public to purchase on 8-6
 
It's not a scam. They are having one more theatrical release this summer for Europe, that they contractually required to fill. Because the film has been so successful and well received, more dates keep getting added. But these European dates are the final before perks get sent out. Keep in mind this project has been made by Ira Steven Behr, one of the best TV showrunners in the business, and the man who made DS9 great. Hell he stepped away from running the Starz show, Outlander, which is very popular, to make this film.

The project has grown quite a bit from what they originally pitched, the film is longer, all the DS9 scenes have been remastered in HD, and they have made tons of special features. I have seen the film and it is fantastic. I'd make sure, all your info is up to date on IndieGoGo, because I think the plan is to start shipping in July. It will be released for the public to purchase on 8-6
I am looking forward to the day teleportation is real..
 
I still have not received the DVD I paid for, and the last time I reached out to them, they said they had not announced they would be shipping them yet. This is starting to look like a scam...
I wanted to double check the dates for you, and they are actually getting sent out in the next few weeks. Here's the update from them

DVD/Blu-Ray Release Details, Bonus Features & MORE!
Friends,


We were holding off until we could properly announce everything all at once -- but here it goes. Details on our Indiegogo Backer Disk Combo-Packs ARE HERE AT LAST!


First, and likely most importantly, we're excited to share that your disk-sets will ship IN THE BEGINNING OF JULY!

Yes, this will include all international shipments, and will be about one month before the commercial North American release (August 6th!). We'll send out a reminder email blast the week before packages ship, and give you one last chance to confirm & update your mailing address.

If you need to make a change to your shipping address in the meantime, you can do so by logging-in to your BackerKit survey at ds9doc.backerkit.com.





Disk Details & Bonus Features
As promised, our Indiegogo backer disk sets are made specially by our team for eligible backers and will include cover artwork exclusive to the campaign. The sets are the only region-free release currently planned, and will include one Blu-Ray disk and one standard DVD in a single combo-case.


Earlier today, we partnered with our distributors at Shout! Factory to announce a full list of the special features which will be included on the standard release:


  • "An Intro from Ira & the Gang"
  • "A Brief History of Deep Space Nine"
  • "What We Left Out"(over 45 minutes of new stories!)
  • "Behind the Scenes at the Variety Photoshoot"
  • "HD Remaster Discussion" (a roundtable chat with the filmmakers)
  • "More From the Fans" (YOU!)
  • Theatrical Trailer
In addition to the items included on the standard release, our exclusive backer combo-disk sets will include:


  • "A Musical Reunion"(an extended conversation with composers Dennis McCarthy and Kevin Kiner)
  • Indiegogo Campaign Videos & Video Vault
  • Technical Trivia Track (A special subtitle text track with detailed technical info and listing of our HD Hero sponsors!)
We've been working hard the past few weeks to finalize and pack as many hours of additional content as we can into your combo-sets! Everything our team has specially produced ourselves to date has been included, and we hope you'll enjoy the chance to enjoy the film again and again from the comfort of your home.



For those interested in even more content and collectable opportunities (or for those who did not opt for a disk set during the campaign), our partners at Shout! Factory have announced their own Special Edition Blu-Ray set for which they've produced an extended 50-minute Roundtable Look at the Making of the Documentary:





For those curious about the differences, your backer disk sets already include our Musical Reunion bonus feature and a shortened excerpt of Shout's roundtable (in the HD Remaster featurette). However, because the extended full-length roundtable discussion is produced separately by Shout! Factory, it is only available on their limited edition disk.

Only 1,500 of these sets are being released through Shout! Factory, so if you're a die-hard collector or didn't pre-order a disk set during the campaign, we encourage you to pre-order this special edition soon!



Theatrical Screenings in the UK, Ireland & Germany NEXT MONTH
Our screenings in the US & Canada earlier this month were an incredible success -- so much so that our friends at CinEvents have announced a similar one-night-only event throughout the UK, Ireland and Germany next month on Wednesday, June 26th!






Though many of you may have the chance to enjoy your disk-sets at home soon, there's nothing like seeing the film on the BIG screen with an audience and all new remastered footage. Some cinemas have already sold out, so additional screenings are being added -- get your tickets soon to avoid missing out!!


While our film team would love to see the film screen EVERYWHERE, those decisions are made independently by our theatrical partners. If your country isn't on the list, we encourage you to reach out to Fathom Events, CinEvents, Shout! Factory or your local cineplex to encourage them to pick up the #DS9Doc in your area!




We'll have more details soon on our final rewards -- including re-release of the stream, and posters! -- but in the meantime, thank you to everyone for your great reactions to the film. Hearing your excitement and seeing your response has made our team's many, many hours of hard (but loving) work very much worth it.


Thanks to you, we're the little-doc-that-could.
Keep trekking on...
 
Theatrical Screenings in the UK, Ireland & Germany NEXT MONTH
Our screenings in the US & Canada earlier this month were an incredible success -- so much so that our friends at CinEvents have announced a similar one-night-only event throughout the UK, Ireland and Germany next month on Wednesday, June 26th!

Thanks for posting. I'm going to check it out next week in Stuttgart.
 
JDragon said:
I so hope it's good. Fuck, man. If Discovery was the 'get the casuals', and the Nickelodeon series is the 'get the kids', then Picard must be the 'keep the loyal base'. They simply must do some world building and not make it suck.
Click to expand...
With Michael Chabon writing, Frakes directing, and Patrick Stewart acting...

tumblr_liebpzbCOv1qdkf2k.gif
 
<PlusJuan>
I just watched "The Andorian Incident" last night.
Jeffery fucking Combs ftw as Shran.
Great ending to the story as well.
I like the bad Vulcans concept.
 
