sverre054 said: ... he was really the one who from the outset said, “I don’t want to do this unless we’re breaking new ground. I don’t want to just play the character I played, why come back to that? We did that already.” Click to expand...

sverre054 said: Part of it was, kind of, premised on the idea that it was going to take time. What I said was, “Don’t expect us to put the first thing out, and suddenly, you know, you’re have 100 million new fans. That’s not gonna happen.” ‘Trek’ has been around for too long for that to happen — but but what we do have is new generations, and what I can tell you is that ‘Trek,’ in general, finds people when they’re about between nine and twelve.



It’s never reached younger than that; it’s never tried to, and to me that’s a hugely missed opportunity, especially because what you’re really trying to do is influence hearts and minds with really positive messages — messages about who we can be as a species and as people and what our future is. So why not start young, you know? And not for a cynical reason. Not because you know, hey, let some more toys, but because if you really want ‘Star Trek’ to reach people, then you’ve got to start young. Click to expand...

I wonder if we have something like this coming in...A disillusioned, dejected Picard with a drug problem and severe depression or some such. This actually leads me to my next comment...They say they want to "influence (young) hearts and minds with really positive messages" - but I have to ask, does anyone else get a really positive message from Discovery so far? Beyond really generic "don't betray your friends and be accepting of all creeds and colours" type stuff? Personally, I feel our culture has become too self-critical to allow the Enlightenment utopia with colonial undertones setting we saw in all the old Treks to fly, and modern Trek (IE - Discovery seasons 1 and 2) reflects that. At no point watching those first two seasons (and I did actually enjoy the second a fair amount) did I get a whiff of that unashamed utopianism that was at the core of every previous Trek show... But then again, that doesn't really match the popular view of the world right now. So, again, I ask - what's the positive message modern Trek is sending? I really don't think it's the same one that they sent right up through Enterprise. Which makes me wonder - what are we going to see in Picard? I'm not holding my breath for idealism.