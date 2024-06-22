  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies The Sound of Music vs. Grease vs. The Wizard of Oz - Which is the best musical? (Semi-Finals)

Which is the best musical?

I've never liked Sound of Music. It just isn't my thing. That being said, The Sound of Music is a masterpiece that will likely never be equaled in its genre.
 
grease. no questions asked.
 
