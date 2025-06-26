Update: June 25, 2025

Aaron Sorkin to Write and Direct THE SOCIAL NETWORK PART II Inspired by WSJ's The Facebook Files

After teasing a potential sequel to his Oscar-winning dramafor years, Aaron Sorkin looks to have found an angle to tackle for his follow-up film. Sources tell Deadline that Sorkin has been set to directfor Sony Pictures.Insiders say that while it’s being called part two, it’s not a straight sequel but rather a follow-up to the original movie that explored the origins of what would become the world’s biggest social media platform. The new film project is in development with Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser producing.Sorkin’s original screenplay for the new movie explores the story behind the‘sby Jeff Horowitz, an explosive series of articles published in October 2021 that exposed the inner workings of — and multiple harms caused by — the world’s largest social network.Released in 2010 by Sony Pictures and based on the Ben Mezrich’swas a huge hit with audiences and critics and earned $226 million at the global box office. Nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, the film won three, including Sorkin for Best Adapted Screenplay.Since its release, Sorkin has noted on several occasions his interest in doing a follow-up, but he couldn’t find the right angle. Following the events of January 6, 2020, when the U.S. Capitol was attacked, Sorkin found new inspiration saying in an interview last year that he believed Facebook played a part.Sources stress that the new film isn’t a “January 6” movie and will focus not just on the 2020 election but also Facebook’s effect on teens, preteens, violence and countries outside the U.S.Although the original was directed by David Fincher, Sorkin will take on directing duties for this pic having sharpened his skills since the originalcame out. His recent directing credits includeandNo production date has been set, but sources say that with various deals closed, Sorkin will now focus on finding his ensemble. One can expect every agent in town moving fast to get their rising stars in front of Sorkin for the highly-coveted parts, given what the original did for actors including Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield.Speaking of Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, it is unknown how big a role he will have in this story and whether Sorkin has been in touch with him to reprise the part. That said, while it makes sense that most of the other characters would not return for this film, it’s hard to imagine another movie about Facebook not having Zuckerberg appear in some form.