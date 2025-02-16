The social media interest in DDP vs Khamzat is off the roof - Haven´t seen a fight create this much interest since leading upto Fury vs Usyk 1

It could become bigger as we get closer to the fight and it is not even signed yet and has surpassed the interest in Charles vs Makhachev. Everywhere you go on youtube every single MMA channel or casual channel talks about it, the same on Twitter and facebook. I haven´t seen anything like that since khabib-conor or Fury vs Usyk 1
I'm out of touch with the general hype levels, but I know I'm hyped for it.
There's a lot going for it:
- Long awaited title fight for Khamzat
- Intriguing clash of styles between two absolute physical brutes
- Real questions over Khamzat's ability to survive after the opening rounds
- Never really seen DDP manhandled
- Both like to talk trash and understand how to hype a fight
- Legitimately very high level
Should be an elite-level banger.
, too big for Australia. Benefits from DDP now being an even more established champion after attracting plenty of doubters throughout his current win streak.
Time's right. Don't let us down, now, Khamzat!