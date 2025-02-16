  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The social media interest in DDP vs Khamzat is off the roof - Haven´t seen a fight create this much interest since leading upto Fury vs Usyk 1

It could become bigger as we get closer to the fight and it is not even signed yet and has surpassed the interest in Charles vs Makhachev. Everywhere you go on youtube every single MMA channel or casual channel talks about it, the same on Twitter and facebook. I haven´t seen anything like that since khabib-conor or Fury vs Usyk 1
 
Should have happened last Saturday.
 
I don´t think they would put such a big fight on an aussie card.

Maybe it needed to wait in order to build this massive interest
Probably. Let’s just hope Khamzat can have a camp without any drama.
 
Inshallah wish Khamzat the best and for a injury and drama free camp we are in for a show. JBG waits for the blood
 
It could become bigger as we get closer to the fight and it is not even signed yet and has surpassed the interest in Charles vs Makhachev. Everywhere you go on youtube every single MMA channel or casual channel talks about it, the same on Twitter and facebook. I haven´t seen anything like that since khabib-conor or Fury vs Usyk 1
I'm out of touch with the general hype levels, but I know I'm hyped for it.

There's a lot going for it:
- Long awaited title fight for Khamzat
- Intriguing clash of styles between two absolute physical brutes
- Real questions over Khamzat's ability to survive after the opening rounds
- Never really seen DDP manhandled
- Both like to talk trash and understand how to hype a fight
- Legitimately very high level

Should be an elite-level banger.

Agreed @octagonation, too big for Australia. Benefits from DDP now being an even more established champion after attracting plenty of doubters throughout his current win streak.

Time's right. Don't let us down, now, Khamzat!
 
yeah khamzat has a huge fanbase, even bigger than most champs other than islam, jones and alex. This is the best fight the UFC can make other than Ilia vs Islam
 
