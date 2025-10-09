Economy The Snowflakes Are Planning Their Own Super Bowl Halftime Show

Typical liberals. " You have to watch what we want you to".

However typical some on the right when this type of thing comes up.

Is fox sports still carrying the super bowl? If so then they are just talk.

Do you disagree with what the NFL is doing but are still going to watch it. Just not watching the half time. That's bullshit and means nothing. Dont watch the super bowl at all. If you are going to talk then do more then talk bullshit.
 
Cuzcatlan said:
I remember when In Living Color did this on Fox many years ago. It forced the Super Bowl to get Michael Jackson the next year.
Click to expand...

I dont remember the In Living Color one but the WWF had The Rock fight Mankind on a show called Halftime Heat back in 1999

I tried to watch it but it was broadcast on West Coast tape delay which means it was shown 3 hours late out here in California LoL


 
Last edited:
Pittie Petey said:
I dont remember the In Living Color one but the WWF had The Rock fight Mankind on a show called Halftime Heat back in 1999

I tried to watch it but it was broadcast on West Coast tape delay which means it was shown 3 hours late out here in California LoL
Click to expand...

Is that where he bashed his head in with the chair or do I member wrong?
 
Siver! said:
Wasn't Bad Bunny a wrestler for a bit?

I'm surprised Trump doesn't love him.
Click to expand...


Trump secretly watching the Bad Bunny show like


7Wiozceem6Vt2eMFxO.webp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Fishermen in Trinidad and Tobago fear for their lives and jobs after US strikes in the Caribbean
Replies
13
Views
233
rearnakedchoke
rearnakedchoke

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,888
Messages
58,011,436
Members
175,906
Latest member
Carmine Lupertazzi

Share this page

Back
Top