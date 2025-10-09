Pittie Petey
So they can run and hide from those mean scary words in that evil foreign language that was birthed from the belly of Satan himself
If anything should bring the left and the right together, it would be agreeing that Kid Rock is trashLet me guess
They're gonna have Kid Rock be the main band
And Tom McDonald as the other
I like how Puerto Rico continues to confuse and upset Trump (despite also admitting he has no idea who Bad Bunny is) and his fan-club
I remember when In Living Color did this on Fox many years ago. It forced the Super Bowl to get Michael Jackson the next year.
If anything should bring the left and the right together, it would be agreeing that Kid Rock is trash
I dont remember the In Living Color one but the WWF had The Rock fight Mankind on a show called Halftime Heat back in 1999
I tried to watch it but it was broadcast on West Coast tape delay which means it was shown 3 hours late out here in California LoL
Is that where he bashed his head in with the chair or do I member wrong?
This is the NFLs Budlight moment..
Wasn't Bad Bunny a wrestler for a bit?
I'm surprised Trump doesn't love him.