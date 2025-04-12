Nature & Animals The snow wont stop falling down..

A fate worse than eternal damnation imo

tenor.gif
 
This past winter was deeply weird in my neck of the woods. We usually get over 100 inches of snow per winter, but this year we got less than 30. To make things even weirder, almost all of that fell over the course of about two weeks at the end of March. In any case, wildfire season this year is going to be a complete and utter son-of-bitch. Between there being so much less snow melt coming down from the mountains than usual, and the fact that Elon fired a metric fuckton of park Rangers, this summer is about to be lit (literally)
 
