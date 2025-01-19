  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The skill level of Islam

alchemy

alchemy

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 19, 2024
Messages
32
Reaction score
69
The skill level is so high, that he submits BJJ blackbelts for breakfast. They all look like complete amateurs against him on the ground. Let that sink in.
 
MMA =/= BJJ.

But yes his grappling is nasty.
 
Should call himself 'Money Makhachev' and say 'Fuck' a lot.

Instant fans.

More important than title defenses.
 
Umar: when I see Islam got the darce against dustin I already jump in the cage because I know no one escape Islam darce
 
Moicano trained for a southpaw BJJ specialist in dariush yet he still got tapped in like 2 minutes. The skill level is insane, I remember Belal saying Islam would tap him out with anaconda chokes whenever he shot on him, can see why, that front headlock game is crazy
 
He made it look ridiculously easy. I'm bummed for Moicano. Wish he would've made it a few rounds.
 
I’m shocked he beat Moicano who as we all know cannot afford to lose.

But for real people act like Islam isn’t a BJJ black belt in his own right.


Anyone who practices submissions as long as him is a black belt, he just happens to practice a different style.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Should call himself 'Money Makhachev' and say 'Fuck' a lot.

Instant fans.

More important than title defenses.
Click to expand...
Still not as important as shouting allahu akbar, it gives you 2 billon fans instantly
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Moicano trained for a southpaw BJJ specialist in dariush yet he still got tapped in like 2 minutes. The skill level is insane, I remember Belal saying Islam would tap him out with anaconda chokes whenever he shot on him, can see why, that front headlock game is crazy
Click to expand...
bro got a lot of squeezing power

1737267494806.png
 
Brigfa2 said:
Still not as important as shouting allahu akbar, it gives you 2 billon fans instantly
Click to expand...
Just telling the facts, for hundreds of millions of people it's more important than GSP and Jones's title defenses but keep being delusional af
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jackleeb
Islam vs Shavkat
Replies
6
Views
831
Brigfa2
Brigfa2
TerraRayzing
How well does Ilia does against Islam?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
nintey
nintey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,602
Messages
56,786,488
Members
175,405
Latest member
crabik

Share this page

Back
Top