Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,369
- Reaction score
- 57,723
Easily up there and watching these reactions makes me feel like I'm experiencing for the first time again.
Am I the only one who saw it coming pretty early on, and I'm shit at guessing plot twists. Think I may have even got it from the trailer, tbh.
Unbreakable >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The Sixth Sense.
Am I the only one who saw it coming pretty early on, and I'm shit at guessing plot twists. Think I may have even got it from the trailer, tbh.
Easily up there and watching these reactions makes me feel like I'm experiencing for the first time again.
do you remember what gave it away to you?Am I the only one who saw it coming pretty early on, and I'm shit at guessing plot twists. Think I may have even got it from the trailer, tbh.
Unbreakable >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The Sixth Sense.
do you remember what gave it away to you?
Trailer makes it clear it's about a boy who sees dead people.
First scene Bruce Willis gets shot in the stomach. Clear after about 20 minutes nobody talks to him.