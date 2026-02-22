Movies The Sixth Sense has one of the best plot twists in film history.

Rate the plot twist.

So basically Bruce Willis has been dead throughout the entire film, having been killed in the opening scene by a former patient. He is actually a ghost, unaware of his own death, helping that young kid while failing to realize he is one of the "dead people" the kid sees lol


8 0r 9 awesome plot twist and movie
 
Trailer makes it clear it's about a boy who sees dead people.

First scene Bruce Willis gets shot in the stomach. Clear after about 20 minutes nobody talks to him.



LEWIS540 said:
Am I the only one who saw it coming pretty early on, and I'm shit at guessing plot twists. Think I may have even got it from the trailer, tbh.
Yea, I spotted it early on too. I don't really remember seeing the trailer though so it must have been the film itself
 
Nah, The Crying Game wins because of the dong scare.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Easily up there and watching these reactions makes me feel like I'm experiencing for the first time again.

Yes, it's spectacularly well done.

There was a short story writer named O. Henry that was known for this: surprise "twist" endings.
O. Henry - Wikipedia

In fact, he became so famous for this that the most prestigious American literary award in short stories to this day retains his namesake:

O. Henry Award - Wikipedia

Figured it would be worth highlighting this since we have quite a few readers on this forum, and I thought some may not know about it. Could be useful for highlighting some diamonds in the rough.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Am I the only one who saw it coming pretty early on, and I'm shit at guessing plot twists. Think I may have even got it from the trailer, tbh.

Unbreakable >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The Sixth Sense.
do you remember what gave it away to you?
 
Memento isnt really a plot twist like this post is about but well still. That whole movie is kinda a plot twist over and over
 
Intermission said:
do you remember what gave it away to you?
Honestly think I even got it from the trailer.

“I see dead people” was the tagline. Was about a kid who saw ghosts. Bruce Willis was the star. Was at a time when big twists were popular.

Then he gets shot in the first scene…..



One thing I always wondered, was the former patient who murdered him also someone who saw ghosts or just a regular patient?
 
LEWIS540 said:
Trailer makes it clear it's about a boy who sees dead people.

First scene Bruce Willis gets shot in the stomach. Clear after about 20 minutes nobody talks to him.



IIRC, there were several scenes where it was implied he was conversing with someone else(in the living room with the mom, at the MD’s office with the mom, at dinner with his wife, etc). Plus the fact that he was a child psychologist made it seem like it made sense.
 
