The singularity. Is it here?

Phlog

Phlog

Singularity is is a hypothetical future point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable consequences for human civilization. According to the most popular version of the singularity hypothesis

"The first person to use the concept of a "singularity" in the technological context was the 20th-century Hungarian-American mathematician John von Neumann.[5] Stanislaw Ulam reports in 1958 an earlier discussion with von Neumann "centered on the accelerating progress of technology and changes in the mode of human life, which gives the appearance of approaching some essential singularity in the history of the race beyond which human affairs, as we know them, could not continue".[6] Subsequent authors have echoed this viewpoint.[3][7]" (Wikipedia)

We're in it now aren't we?

It feels like every tech field I can understand is facing huge advancements. It feels like it's uncontrollable and irreversible.
 
artworks-sv9Q6QqYOgAyzzNq-DVywVQ-t500x500.jpg


Yes. And I, for one, welcome our new waifu overlords.
 
I just want to see the world's end in my lifetime tbh.
 
which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible
Technological growth has always been more or less irreversible. That's how technology works. The only way to unwind it is to erase the existing knowledge and expertise.

The good news is, that may be possible. There's a quote attributed to Albert Einstein (albeit unproven) that speaks to this exact point:

“I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”​

 
