The simple truth about "the eye-poke problem" based on facts

Without searching it, how many times combined has Khabib, Islam, Merab, Khamzat, and Fedor been eye-poked during a professional fight?

For reference:
Khabib had 29 fights.
Islam has had 28.
Merab has had 25.
Khamzat has had 15.
And Fedor had 48.

So, out of 145 fights, these men have been eye-poked ____________ times.

1761795884434.png

Maybe it isn't a glove thing or anything else but a learn to fight thing? Defend yourself at all times and all that?

Am I way off here, sherpimps?
 
These champions never got eye poked so bad they did not have vision on the left eye and only 50% on the right eye even after an eye transplant because they never fought a fighter as dirty and cheating as the infamous Cyril Gane!!!
 
So you're saying the answer to eye pokes is for every fighter to be a crotch sniffer? No thanks.
 
ThEsE peOPLE HAVE CoMplEtelY SnApPeD!@@!!!
Says the dude who made a blacked montage and talked about BBC <36>
I’m not sure what’s broken you more, my post in the shoop thread or that Tom Aspinall is still your UFC HW champion.

I’m legitimately concerned for your mental health.
 
I’m not sure what’s broken you more, my post in the shoop thread or that Tom Aspinall is still your UFC HW champion.

I’m legitimately concerned for your mental health.
That "I am concerned for you/Ihope you get better/I pray for you" definitely needs an entry in my Khaosan bingo, just need to find the perfect soy mug for it, the one you make in front of your screen when you do that.
Oh and Tom Aspinall is no HW champion, he got the belt handed to him by his daddy Jon Jones and cowardly ran away from big man Cyril Gane <BC1>
 
That "I am concerned for you/Ihope you get better/I pray for you" definitely needs an entry in my Khaosan bingo, just need to find the perfect soy mug for it, the one you make in front of your screen when you do that.
Oh and Tom Aspinall is no HW champion, he got the belt handed to him by his daddy Jon Jones and cowardly ran away from big man Cyril Gane <BC1>
<BC1>
 
