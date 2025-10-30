The simple truth about "the eye-poke problem" based on facts

oski
Best Ref Ever
Without searching it, how many times combined has Khabib, Islam, Merab, Khamzat, and Fedor been eye-poked during a professional fight?
For reference:
Khabib had 29 fights.
Islam has had 28.
Merab has had 25.
Khamzat has had 15.
And Fedor had 48.
So, out of 145 fights, these men have been eye-poked ____________ times.
Maybe it isn't a glove thing or anything else but a learn to fight thing? Defend yourself at all times and all that?
Am I way off here, sherpimps?
