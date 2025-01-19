  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The showboating was gaaaayyyand took away some of the joy from the victory

BluntForceTrama

You know what fight I’m talking about. It was all good up to the 3rd time then it got disrespectful and annoying…..Merab found his star in the promotion but it seems to have gotten to his head. 90% of society still walks right by him on the Vegas strip


And if you were an alien watching the UFC for the first time what would you make of this?:

1737311598536.jpeg

Yes I’m being edgey bra
 
I wasn’t a fan of Merab’s until last night, but with that being said, I’m not a fan of his showboating.

If you must showboat after the fight, fine... but doing it during the fight is immature, and sooner or later it will end up costing him, just like it did with Anderson Silva at UFC 162 vs Chris Weidman.

silva-weidman.gif
 
Shouldn't showboat if all you're doing is making the guy tired wrestling. Its a fight but a merab fight is like a basketball game. It goes the distance every time.

Good examples of tauntint/showboating:

Nate Diaz taunting connor in the 1st fight
Nate Diaz flipping the bird to cowboy
Khabib talking while smeshing
Nick diaz taunting robbie
Jon telling dc to suck it

These are violent fights and the taunting/showboating is the icing on the cake.
 
Only gay showboating was Randy spanking Tito's juicy ass.
 
Nothing wrong with a lil showboating especially when your a champ most of ya are just a bunch of merab haters
 
Merab is retarded lol

he's def the same guy who jumped into the frozen lake
 
let him showboat, his cockiness will most likely be his downfall eventually.
 
TR1 said:
Showboating while being utterly unable to hurt your opponent is pathetic.
Agreed. It's like being proud of holding record for most punches landed, or time spent in octagon, or most TDs with least finishes. Some stats aren't meant to be celebrated.
 
I dont think it took away from the victory. If I was merab's corner, I would be probably havin a heart attack tho.
 
From the first moment Merab showboated against Umar in the 3rd I knew it was Merabs time. Showboating Merab is new legendary mythical fighter.
 
