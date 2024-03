THe Sherassic Park - A PaLeontologic adventure

PurpleStorm said: Cool. That thing is huge. Wonder if they will set up some sort of dinosaur museum there in Argentina. Click to expand...

8 Prehistoric Predators Bigger than T-Rex

Basilosaurus. The one mammal on this list, Basilosaurus was a giant meat-eating whale from the Eocene. Growing up to 18 metres long

Around 1930, the famous German paleontologist Ernst Stromer von Reichenbach discovered the partial skeleton of a meat-eating dinosaur in Egypt―on which he bestowed the name Carcharodontosaurus, "Great White Shark lizard," after its long, shark-like teeth. However, von Reichenbach couldn't claim Carcharodontosaurus as "his" dinosaur, since virtually identical teeth had been discovered a dozen or so years before. Because of its limited fossil remains, Carcharodontosaurus is one of those dinosaurs whose length and weight is especially difficult to estimate. A generation ago, paleontologists flirted with the idea that this theropod was as big, or bigger than, Tyrannosaurus Rex, measuring up to 40 feet from head to tail and weighing as much as 10 tons. Today, more modest estimates put the "Great White Shark lizard" at 30 or so feet long and five tons, a couple of tons less than the biggest T. Rex specimens. This African carnosaur had a gigantic 5'4" long skull and enormous jaws with 8" long serrated teeth. It walked on two legs, had a massive tail, bulky body and short arms ending in three-fingered hands with sharp claws. Carcharodontosaurus is one of the longest and heaviest known carnivorous dinosaurs, with various scientists proposing length estimates ranging between 12 and 13 m (39-43.5 ft) and weight estimates between 6 and 15 metric tons. Its long, muscular legs, and fossilized trackways indicate that it could run about 20 miles per hour, though there is some controversy as to whether it actually did, a forward fall would have been deadly to Carcharodontosaurus, due to the inability of its small arms to brace the animal when it landed.

8 Prehistoric Predators Bigger than T-Rex

1. Titanoboa. This was a monstrous snake that lived during the Palaeocene and grew up to 15 metres long. It lived in the relatively warm and forested epoch, which fuelled the growth of this massive predator. With teeth like modern python's that curved backwards, Titanoboa would hold onto its prey with its curved teeth whilst crushing its body with its immense bulk. With teeth like modern python’s that curved backwards, Titanoboa would hold onto its prey with its curved teeth whilst crushing its body with its immense bulk.2. Giganotosaurus. Growing over 13 metres long, this Cretaceous dinosaur lived in what would be modern-day South America. It made headlines over the world when it was discovered as a dinosaur that was bigger than T-Rex. It is thought to have hunted the giant South American titanosaurs, such as Argentinosaurus, by slicing through their flesh with its razor-sharp teeth and waiting for blood loss and infection to finish off the mammoth creature. Another species related to Giganotosaurus (also bigger than T-Rex) called Mapusaurus, was thought to have hunted in packs to bring down its titanosaur prey.3. Mosasaurus. This is the first discovered of a Cretaceous group of marine reptiles, the mosasaurs, and this species grew up to 18 metres long. Although not as long as some other mosasaurs, it was very heavily built with powerful muscles and a killer bite. It didn’t have a very good sense of smell, so probably hung around near the surface, catching prey when it went to the surface to breathe – remember these are marine reptiles and have to breathe as much as any other reptile. It probably fed on marine reptiles, fish (including sharks), sea birds, pterosaurs and the occasional dinosaur.4. C.megalodon.With larger estimates of size reaching 20 metres long, this shark was truly colossal, and died out fairly recently, in the Pleistocene (in fact, some people reckon it’s still around today!). C.megalodon is only known from its teeth and vertebra, as shark skeletons are made of cartilage, which doesn’t fossilise. It is thought to have hunted in the murky depths and attacked on small whales near the surface by swimming up really quickly and slamming into the whale from underneath, stunning it and causing immense damage to its body.

5. Carcharodontosaurus. Another dinosaur bigger than T-Rex, Carcharodontosaurus lived in Cretaceous Africa. Carcharodontosaurus comes from the Carcharodon genus of sharks that includes the great white shark. The name basically means 'shark tooth reptile', because of Carcharodontosaurus' sharp shark-like teeth. Carcharodontosaurus has often been called the 'African T-Rex', which is false because it wasn't a tyrannosaur, it was actually closer related to Giganotosaurus of South America.

6. Basilosaurus. The one mammal on this list, Basilosaurus was a giant meat-eating whale from the Eocene. Growing up to 18 metres long, this whale had a serpentine shape with massive powerful jaws. It evolved from early land mammals and hunted on early whales. Occasionally it ventured inland to snack on water-dwelling creatures of the shallow inland Eocene seas. One of the most confusing things about this animal is its name, which means 'King Lizard'. This is because when out was discovered, it was thought to be a mosasaur. When realised to be a whale, it was renamed Zeuglodon (yoked tooth) but the name was shortly reversed to Basilosaurus One of the most confusing things about this animal is its name, which means ‘King Lizard’. This is because when out was discovered, it was thought to be a mosasaur. When realised to be a whale, it was renamed Zeuglodon (yoked tooth) but the name was shortly reversed to Basilosaurus7. P.funkei a.k.a Predator X. This recently discovered Jurassic pliosaur grew to almost fifteen metres long. For a while, it was simply called Predator X, before the proper species name, P.funkei, was created. With jaws making up a large proportion of its body, this hunted on plesiosaurs, sharks and other marine reptiles. Large adults would even be able to take down giant fish like Leedsichthys. This monster ruled the Jurassic seas.8. Spinosaurus. This Cretaceous Egyptian dinosaur is the largest meat-eating dinosaur of all time. Growing up to 18 metres long, it bested T-rex in a long way. It lived in the same African ecosystem as Carcharodontosaurus, but while the latter hunted on land, Spinosaurus is thought to be an aquatic predator, the first known dinosaur specialised for hunting in water. Since the 1990s Spinosaurus had been depicted as a bipedal (two-legged) predator but in 2014 more accurate research showed that it actually walked on four legs, a controversial discovery nearly all predatory dinosaurs before walked on two legs. Spinosaurus hunted large fish in rivers in Africa and was the biggest predatory dinosaur ever