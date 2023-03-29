THe Sherassic Park - A PaLeontologic adventure

Jurassic shark: Shark from the Jurassic period was already highly evolved

New phylogenetic tree provides new insights into the evolutionary history of sharks and rays



Date :February 28, 2023

Source: University of Vienna

Summary: Cartilaginous fish have changed much more in the course of their evolutionary history than previously believed. Evidence for this thesis has been provided by new fossils of a ray-like shark, Protospinax annectans, which demonstrate that sharks were already highly evolved in the Late Jurassic.

Cartilaginous fish have changed much more in the course of their evolutionary history than previously believed. Evidence for this thesis has been provided by new fossils of a ray-like shark, Protospinax annectans, which demonstrate that sharks were already highly evolved in the Late Jurassic. This is the result of a recent study by an international research group led by palaeobiologist Patrick L. Jambura from the Department of Palaeontology at the University of Vienna, which was recently published in the journal Diversity.

Cartilaginous fishes (sharks, rays, and ratfish) are an evolutionarily very old group of animals that already lived on earth before the dinosaurs more than 400 million years ago and have survived all five mass extinctions. Their fossil remains can be found in large numbers all over the world -- however, usually only the teeth remain, while the cartilaginous skeleton decays together with the rest of the body and does not fossilize.

Environmental reconstruction of the Solnhofen Archipelago, showing Protospinax annectans in association with the Late Jurassic ray Asterodermus platypterus. Image credit: Jambura et al., doi: 10.3390/d15030311.

“Protospinax annectans carried features that are found in both sharks and rays today,”

“Despite the excellent preservation of the previosuly known specimens, its phylogenetic relations with other elasmobranchs have been an enigma since the first description of this species in 1918.”



“Alternatively, Protospinax annectans could have been a very primitive shark, an ancestor of rays and sharks, or an ancestor of a certain group of sharks, Galeomorphii , which includes the great white shark today.”





Their results were startling: Protospinax annectans was neither a missing link nor a ray nor a primitive shark — but a highly-evolved shark.



“We tend to think of evolution like a hierarchical, ladder-like system, in which older groups are at the base, while humans, as a very young species in Earth history, are at the top,” Dr. Jambura said.



“In truth, however, evolution has never stopped even for these primitive representatives, but they continue to evolve day by day via changes in their DNA, just as we do.”



“This is the only way they have been able to adapt to constantly changing environments and survive to this day.”



“Even though cartilaginous fishes as a group have survived to this day, most species disappeared during its evolution, including Protospinax annectans.”



“Why Protospinax annectans became extinct at the Jurassic-Cretaceous boundary some 145 million years ago and why there is no comparable shark species today, while the ecologically similarly adapted rays exist relatively unchanged to this day, remains a mystery at this point.”



