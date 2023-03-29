THe Sherassic Park - A PaLeontologic adventure

- I created this thread to discuss the only thing that was almost as cool as cat's;the legendary Thunder-stompers: Dinossaurs and others pre-historic being's(Joe Biden doesn't count).

Jurassic shark: Shark from the Jurassic period was already highly evolved
New phylogenetic tree provides new insights into the evolutionary history of sharks and rays

Date :February 28, 2023
Source: University of Vienna
Summary: Cartilaginous fish have changed much more in the course of their evolutionary history than previously believed. Evidence for this thesis has been provided by new fossils of a ray-like shark, Protospinax annectans, which demonstrate that sharks were already highly evolved in the Late Jurassic.

Cartilaginous fish have changed much more in the course of their evolutionary history than previously believed. Evidence for this thesis has been provided by new fossils of a ray-like shark, Protospinax annectans, which demonstrate that sharks were already highly evolved in the Late Jurassic. This is the result of a recent study by an international research group led by palaeobiologist Patrick L. Jambura from the Department of Palaeontology at the University of Vienna, which was recently published in the journal Diversity.

Cartilaginous fishes (sharks, rays, and ratfish) are an evolutionarily very old group of animals that already lived on earth before the dinosaurs more than 400 million years ago and have survived all five mass extinctions. Their fossil remains can be found in large numbers all over the world -- however, usually only the teeth remain, while the cartilaginous skeleton decays together with the rest of the body and does not fossilize.

image_11704_1e-Protospinax-annectans.jpg

Environmental reconstruction of the Solnhofen Archipelago, showing Protospinax annectans in association with the Late Jurassic ray Asterodermus platypterus. Image credit: Jambura et al., doi: 10.3390/d15030311.

“The fossil record of sharks and rays (Elasmobranchii) mainly consists of isolated teeth, which are rapidly grown and continuously replaced,” said Dr. Patrick Jambura, a researcher in the Department of Palaeontology at the University of Vienna, and colleagues.

“By contrast, skeletal remains are rare due to the poor preservation potential of the cartilaginous endoskeleton.”

“However, a few localities, so-called Konservat-Lagerstätten, are known to harbor skeletal material with exquisite preservation — sometimes even with soft tissue preservation — and, therefore, offer a unique window into the past.”

“The main Konservat-Lagerstätten for fossil elasmobranchs are several localities in Bavaria, Germany, which are collectively referred to as the Solnhofen Archipelago.”

In the new research, Dr. Jambura and colleagues examined the new fossil skeletal material of Protospinax annectans from the Konservat-Lagerstätte of the Solnhofen Archipelago and revised the skeletal morphology of this species.

“Protospinax annectans carried features that are found in both sharks and rays today,” Dr. Jambura said.

“This species lived some 150 million years ago and was a 1.5-m-long, dorso-ventrally flattened cartilaginous fish with expanded pectoral fins and a prominent fin spine in front of each dorsal fin.”

“Despite the excellent preservation of the previosuly known specimens, its phylogenetic relations with other elasmobranchs have been an enigma since the first description of this species in 1918.”

“Of particular interest is whether Protospinax annectans represents a transition between sharks and rays as a missing link — a hypothesis that has gained considerable appeal among experts over the past 25 years.”

“Alternatively, Protospinax annectans could have been a very primitive shark, an ancestor of rays and sharks, or an ancestor of a certain group of sharks, Galeomorphii, which includes the great white shark today.”

The authors then reconstructed the family tree of extant sharks and rays using genetic data (mitochondrial DNA) and embedded fossil groups using morphological data.

Their results were startling: Protospinax annectans was neither a missing link nor a ray nor a primitive shark — but a highly-evolved shark.

“We tend to think of evolution like a hierarchical, ladder-like system, in which older groups are at the base, while humans, as a very young species in Earth history, are at the top,” Dr. Jambura said.

“In truth, however, evolution has never stopped even for these primitive representatives, but they continue to evolve day by day via changes in their DNA, just as we do.”

“This is the only way they have been able to adapt to constantly changing environments and survive to this day.”

“Even though cartilaginous fishes as a group have survived to this day, most species disappeared during its evolution, including Protospinax annectans.”

“Why Protospinax annectans became extinct at the Jurassic-Cretaceous boundary some 145 million years ago and why there is no comparable shark species today, while the ecologically similarly adapted rays exist relatively unchanged to this day, remains a mystery at this point.”

https://www.sci.news/paleontology/protospinax-annectans-11704.html

- Btw. Why they call Jurassic Park, if the vast marjority of dinosaurs in the franchise, are from the cretacean period?
 
A 2022 study described the skeleton of a new species of carcadontosaurs called Meraxes gigas. Like a T. rex, it had an enormous head and was very big: about 36 ft long.
images

And like the T. rex, it had tiny little arms.

The surprise was that this animal died 20 million years before the T. rex. So the tiny arms evolved independently.

The 93-million-year-old carnivore was named after a dragon from the literary saga that inspired the popular TV series ‘Game of Thrones’

Argentine, American, and Canadian paleontologists just announced a new species of giant carnivorous dinosaur – Meraxes gigas – first unearthed in 2012 in Neuquén, a province in Argentina’s Patagonia region. The first complete scientific study of this species has now been published in Current Biology, a journal that publishes original research across all areas of biology.


The species is a carcharondontosaurid theropod dinosaur, the largest predators from the Cretaceous age (90-100 million years ago). Like all theropods, they were short-armed and light-boned bipeds. Members of this particular family of dinosaurs were the longest of the theropods, measuring about 40 feet (12-13 meters) from snout to tail. One of its most distinctive features were its sharply serrated and curved teeth that resembled four-inch pruning saws

(Carcharodontosaurus means shark-toothed lizard in Greek). Weighing more than four tons, “the great dinosaur eater,” as the press release from the National University of Río Negro dubbed it, was once one of the largest carnivorous lizards in South America.

Paleontologist Juan Ignacio Canale, a researcher with Argentina’s National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) and the National University of Río Negro, is the lead author of the Current Biology article. In a video interview from wintry Patagonia, Canale said it reminded him of one particular dragon. “I came up with the name because I love A Song of Ice and Fire,” the series of epic fantasy novels that inspired the hit Game of Thrones TV series. “I love the names George R. R. Martin chose for his dragons, and this one [Meraxes] fit perfectly because both are very large reptiles with giant skulls. We also needed a new name to distinguish Meraxes from two other giant carcharodontosaurs found in Neuquén: Giganotosaurus carolinii – the ‘villain’ from the last Jurassic World movie – and Mapusaurus. This is the third of its kind, like the three dragons from A Song of Ice and Fire,” said Canale.


Ten years of research funded by the municipality of El Chocón (the fossil-rich town in Neuquén), National Geographic, and the Field Museum in Chicago (USA) preceded this dramatic announcement. Unearthing the dinosaur went quickly in comparison. On the first day of fieldwork, they spotted an exposed spinal vertebra. “We started digging and more and more bones appeared. We were shocked,” said Canale. “We found a skull with no mandible, but with an intact maxilla and some teeth.” They were actually incipient teeth because unlike humans, dinosaurs and crocodiles produce several generations of teeth throughout their lives. The Neuquén Meraxes was 45 years old when it perished, making it one of the oldest carnivorous dinosaurs to be discovered.

Almost all of the arm and leg bones were found intact, “which is very unusual because in general, not much remained of the legs and arms of the largest carcharodontosaurs discovered from the Middle to Late Cretaceous period,” said Canale. This enabled the research team to identify a new and distinctive feature of this species – a powerful claw on the inner toe that is much larger and sharper than the other two.

https://english.elpais.com/science-...f-giant-dinosaur-discovered-in-argentina.html
 
Sherdogger wrecks old ass Sher-shark

brock-lesnar-f5shark.gif
 
- I've got something bigger here:

Carcharodontosaurus, the "Great White Shark" Dinosaur
By
Bob Strauss
Updated on February 07, 2019
Carcharodontosaurus, the "Great White Shark lizard," certainly has a fearsome name, but that doesn't mean it springs as readily to mind as other plus-sized meat-eaters like Tyrannosaurus Rex and Giganotosaurus. On the following slides, you'll discover fascinating facts about this little-known Cretaceous carnivore. fascinating facts about this little-known Cretaceous carnivore.

Around 1930, the famous German paleontologist Ernst Stromer von Reichenbach discovered the partial skeleton of a meat-eating dinosaur in Egypt―on which he bestowed the name Carcharodontosaurus, "Great White Shark lizard," after its long, shark-like teeth. However, von Reichenbach couldn't claim Carcharodontosaurus as "his" dinosaur, since virtually identical teeth had been discovered a dozen or so years before.

Because of its limited fossil remains, Carcharodontosaurus is one of those dinosaurs whose length and weight is especially difficult to estimate. A generation ago, paleontologists flirted with the idea that this theropod was as big, or bigger than, Tyrannosaurus Rex, measuring up to 40 feet from head to tail and weighing as much as 10 tons. Today, more modest estimates put the "Great White Shark lizard" at 30 or so feet long and five tons, a couple of tons less than the biggest T. Rex specimens.

https://www.thoughtco.com/things-to-know-carcharodontosaurus-1093777

Carcharodontosaurus saharicus
This huge meat eater was 45 feet long (5 feet longer than T-rex) and weighed 8 tons, making it one of the largest carnivores that ever walked the earth. This African carnosaur had a gigantic 5’4" long skull and enormous jaws with 8" long serrated teeth. It walked on two legs, had a massive tail, bulky body and short arms ending in three-fingered hands with sharp claws. Carcharodontosaurus is one of the longest and heaviest known carnivorous dinosaurs, with various scientists proposing length estimates ranging between 12 and 13 m (39-43.5 ft) and weight estimates between 6 and 15 metric tons. Its long, muscular legs, and fossilized trackways indicate that it could run about 20 miles per hour, though there is some controversy as to whether it actually did, a forward fall would have been deadly to Carcharodontosaurus, due to the inability of its small arms to brace the animal when it landed. Carcharodontosaurus was a carnivore, with enormous jaws and long, serrated teeth up to eight inches long.

https://carnivora.net/carcharodontosaurus-saharicus-v-tyrannosaurus-rex-t117.html

8 Prehistoric Predators Bigger than T-Rex
Amphora17 Dec 2016Prehistoric Animals


T-Rex has held its title in the public eye as the biggest meat-eater for too long. Here come 8 prehistoric menaces which will make you wish you stuck with Rex.

1.Titanoboa. This was a monstrous snake that lived during the Palaeocene and grew up to 15 metres long. It lived in the relatively warm and forested epoch, which fuelled the growth of this massive predator. With teeth like modern python’s that curved backwards, Titanoboa would hold onto its prey with its curved teeth whilst crushing its body with its immense bulk.

2. Giganotosaurus. Growing over 13 metres long, this Cretaceous dinosaur lived in what would be modern-day South America. It made headlines over the world when it was discovered as a dinosaur that was bigger than T-Rex. It is thought to have hunted the giant South American titanosaurs, such as Argentinosaurus, by slicing through their flesh with its razor-sharp teeth and waiting for blood loss and infection to finish off the mammoth creature. Another species related to Giganotosaurus (also bigger than T-Rex) called Mapusaurus, was thought to have hunted in packs to bring down its titanosaur prey.

3. Mosasaurus. This is the first discovered of a Cretaceous group of marine reptiles, the mosasaurs, and this species grew up to 18 metres long. Although not as long as some other mosasaurs, it was very heavily built with powerful muscles and a killer bite. It didn’t have a very good sense of smell, so probably hung around near the surface, catching prey when it went to the surface to breathe – remember these are marine reptiles and have to breathe as much as any other reptile. It probably fed on marine reptiles, fish (including sharks), sea birds, pterosaurs and the occasional dinosaur.

4. C.megalodon.With larger estimates of size reaching 20 metres long, this shark was truly colossal, and died out fairly recently, in the Pleistocene (in fact, some people reckon it’s still around today!). C.megalodon is only known from its teeth and vertebra, as shark skeletons are made of cartilage, which doesn’t fossilise. In fact, c.megalodon teeth used to be thought to be the tips of dragon tongues, hence the many arrowhead tongued dragons of medieval folklore.It is thought to have hunted in the murky depths and attacked on small whales near the surface by swimming up really quickly and slamming into the whale from underneath, stunning it and causing immense damage to its body.

5. Carcharodontosaurus. Another dinosaur bigger than T-Rex, Carcharodontosaurus lived in Cretaceous Africa. Carcharodontosaurus comes from the Carcharodon genus of sharks that includes the great white shark. The name basically means ‘shark tooth reptile’, because of Carcharodontosaurus’ sharp shark-like teeth. Carcharodontosaurus has often been called the ‘African T-Rex’, which is false because it wasn’t a tyrannosaur, it was actually closer related to Giganotosaurus of South America.

6. Basilosaurus. The one mammal on this list, Basilosaurus was a giant meat-eating whale from the Eocene. Growing up to 18 metres long, this whale had a serpentine shape with massive powerful jaws. It evolved from early land mammals and hunted on early whales. Occasionally it ventured inland to snack on water-dwelling creatures of the shallow inland Eocene seas. One of the most confusing things about this animal is its name, which means ‘King Lizard’. This is because when out was discovered, it was thought to be a mosasaur. When realised to be a whale, it was renamed Zeuglodon (yoked tooth) but the name was shortly reversed to Basilosaurus

7. P.funkei a.k.a Predator X. This recently discovered Jurassic pliosaur grew to almost fifteen metres long. For a while, it was simply called Predator X, before the proper species name, P.funkei, was created. With jaws making up a large proportion of its body, this hunted on plesiosaurs, sharks and other marine reptiles. Large adults would even be able to take down giant fish like Leedsichthys. This monster ruled the Jurassic seas.

8. Spinosaurus. This Cretaceous Egyptian dinosaur is the largest meat-eating dinosaur of all time. Growing up to 18 metres long, it bested T-rex in a long way. It lived in the same African ecosystem as Carcharodontosaurus, but while the latter hunted on land, Spinosaurus is thought to be an aquatic predator, the first known dinosaur specialised for hunting in water. Since the 1990s Spinosaurus had been depicted as a bipedal (two-legged) predator but in 2014 more accurate research showed that it actually walked on four legs, a controversial discovery nearly all predatory dinosaurs before walked on two legs. Spinosaurus hunted large fish in rivers in Africa and was the biggest predatory dinosaur ever

https://tyrannosauruniversity.wordpress.com/2016/12/17/8-prehistoric-predators-bigger-than-t-rex/
 
Where is the sherbro that thought the T-Rex was the biggest dinosaur? It's like he never got a dinosaur book as a kid.
 
JP is my favorite movie of all time. It still absolutely amazes me dinosaurs were like...actually real and ruled the Earth for millions of years.

I still have hope and fully believe before I die, there will be a real life Jurassic Park. Maybe inside Disney World.
 
There was a prehistoric giant otter in China that was bigger then the ones in South America
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo...over-prehistoric-giant-otter-species-in-china

Scientists Discover Prehistoric Giant Otter Species In China

January 23, 20175:47 PM ET

Merrit Kennedy

ancient-otter_custom-a342ce1a578d14067c4dbf52bb0376981a1c03f4-s1100-c50.jpeg


Artist's rendering of two individuals of Siamogale melilutra, one of them feeding on a freshwater clam.

Mauricio Antón/Journla of Systematic Palaeontology
Six million years ago, giant otters weighing more than 100 pounds lived among birds and water lilies in the wooded wetlands of China's Yunnan province.
otter-size-comparison_custom-e5c83201aef061900a69d3cda4b6b1b0b9bb929b-s900-c85.webp
 
Here I am boys.

Believe it or not.. people really don't care about paleontology in here but you can see some good stuff here.

I do see this big ass dinosaur toy near my house always...it is in our tecno fair or whatever Tecnopolis is.
111021_apertura_-_visitantes__022.jpg
 
Scientists Discover Prehistoric Giant Otter Species In China

January 23, 20175:47 PM ET

Merrit Kennedy

ancient-otter_custom-a342ce1a578d14067c4dbf52bb0376981a1c03f4-s1100-c50.jpeg


Artist's rendering of two individuals of Siamogale melilutra, one of them feeding on a freshwater clam.

Mauricio Antón/Journla of Systematic Palaeontology
Six million years ago, giant otters weighing more than 100 pounds lived among birds and water lilies in the wooded wetlands of China's Yunnan province.
otter-size-comparison_custom-e5c83201aef061900a69d3cda4b6b1b0b9bb929b-s900-c85.webp
- Besides mammots and sabertooths. The pre-historic mammals get no love!
 
I'm going to post some mammals and Dinos that most don't know about and need more love

https://prehistoric-fauna.com/Megalictis-ferox
Megalictis ferox is an extinct predator of the family of mustelids (weasel) living on the territory of North America during the Miocene. Probably outwardly it resembled a short-faced wolverine, the size of a jaguar. It was a very powerful beast weighing 100 kg, able to cope with animals several times larger than itself. His modern relatives, weighing about 20 kg, terrify the larger predators living in the same territory with them. Megalictis, with its size and strength, could take the prey from a much larger animal.

Looks like a short-face Wolverine
Megalictis-ferox-(river)-738x591.jpg

Megalictis-and-Ekorus-size-738x591.jpg
 
Megalictis ferox is an extinct predator of the family of mustelids (weasel) living on the territory of North America during the Miocene. Probably outwardly it resembled a short-faced wolverine, the size of a jaguar. It was a very powerful beast weighing 100 kg, able to cope with animals several times larger than itself. His modern relatives, weighing about 20 kg, terrify the larger predators living in the same territory with them. Megalictis, with its size and strength, could take the prey from a much larger animal.

Looks like a short-face Wolverine
Megalictis-ferox-(river)-738x591.jpg

Megalictis-and-Ekorus-size-738x591.jpg
- We need a franchise on pre-historic mammals. Besides Ice Age of course. Diego is the real star on that franchise!
 
