The sheer amount of fights that just don’t matter is hurting the UFC.

Tonight I was keeping an eye out for how many ranked fighters fought other ranked fighters.



It was barely any.



I thought surely when two guys with like 15-1 records fought each other one would have a number but nope.



The first fight of ranked vs ranked was a women's BW fight.



Even the main event was a top 10 guy vs unranked (short notice replacement I know but still)



The amount of fights that have no bearing on the division they’re taking place in is staggering in 2025 in the UFC.



Usually it’s ranked guy vs unranked for a squash match, or one or two ranked vs ranked fights across a whole card (even on PPV’s)



I’m not saying the UFC has to create storylines like they do in the WWE (and like we’ve had with Khabib/Conor-type rivalries); but they need to generate interest in their core base, the ones that have been around for awhile.



You can’t tell me more and more casuals are eating up the slop the UFC is serving up lately, and now they’re literally putting their hardcore audience to sleep on most fight cards because fight’s are most boring and even when they aren’t the outcome usually doesn’t matter!



Anyway, in conclusion the UFC has become way too much like a regular sport, and has moved away from what made them great, and a standout during the Zuffa era.