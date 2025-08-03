  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The sheer amount of fights that just don’t matter is hurting the UFC.

Tonight I was keeping an eye out for how many ranked fighters fought other ranked fighters.

It was barely any.

I thought surely when two guys with like 15-1 records fought each other one would have a number but nope.

The first fight of ranked vs ranked was a women’s BW fight and you can go fuck your mother if you’re telling me anyone gives a fuck about that.

Even the main event was a top 10 guy vs unranked (short notice replacement I know but still)

The amount of fights that have no bearing on the division they’re taking place in is staggering in 2025 in the UFC.

Usually it’s ranked guy vs unranked for a squash match, or one or two ranked vs ranked fights across a whole card (even on PPV’s)

I’m not saying the UFC has to create storylines like they do in the WWE (and like we’ve had with Khabib/Conor-type rivalries); but they need to generate interest in their core base, the ones that have been around for awhile.

You can’t tell me more and more casuals are eating up the slop the UFC is serving up lately, and now they’re literally putting their hardcore audience to sleep on most fight cards because fight’s are most boring and even when they aren’t the outcome usually doesn’t matter!

Anyway, in conclusion the UFC has become way too much like a regular sport, and has moved away from what made them great, and a standout during the Zuffa era.
 
The goal was always to be a "regular" sport.

It really doesn't hurt it much at all, which is why they do it. If anything it has shown growth that they have so many fighters in their roster that it takes a while to build up the ladder.

Before there just wasn't much of an infrastructure in the UFC. There weren't even rankings.


And quite frankly, those fights aren't for casual fans. If you don't like them, simply don't watch them (it's like people on Sherdog lack so little hobbies that they have to watch the UFC out of habit even if they seemingly hate it).

They're designed for people that just like to watch fighting. Watch the PPVs and ABC specials if you just want to see the stories.
 
The machine is too big to fail, they're making more profits year over year doing it this way.

Even Dana's largely checked out, we're all 20 years or more into this sport as fans.
The novelty of "fights for fighting's sake" will inevitably wear off for everyone eventually
 
