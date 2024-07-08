News The seats at the Sphere will SHAKE when fighters get knocked down!!!

Honestly I'm jelous of the people going there, even local promotion shows are fun as fuck, can't imagine something like this.
 
it would be great if personnel gives each audience member a beer along with a hand massage in between rounds and rip it away before the next round begins. next level immersion
 
Slap everyone as you collect their tickets 🎟 and mouth to them, "let's get it on". Then do the Zack and Slater secret handshake to let them in.
 
the UFC had the whole MMA world and could have done it all. they acquired PRIDE, had their stable of fighters, said they were going to run it concurrently, give the fans both orgs, the greatest rule sets ever, etc. They have all the money and the power to tinker, alter, create the best matchups, the best fighters for the best platform. yet, here we are. fucking vibrating seats. who gives a fuck? modern MMA is pure trash, it is not compelling anymore, it is a caricature of a far lesser product.
 
I want the seats to shake every time Rogan screams "OH!!!!"
 
Dread to imagine what will happen if fighters have an "accident".
 
if the Dana White really wants to go all out, he would get seats that punch us in the face every time a fighter gets punched in the face…

What a cheapskate…
 
I want anyone entering the arena to be fitted with a high voltage shock collar. Unless Ric Flair enters the building it sends a lethal bolt of electricity if you say "WOOOOOOOO!!!!!".
 
I heard they were gonna put heaters in the seats so your balls get hot when Derrick Lewis fights
 
