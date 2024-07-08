the UFC had the whole MMA world and could have done it all. they acquired PRIDE, had their stable of fighters, said they were going to run it concurrently, give the fans both orgs, the greatest rule sets ever, etc. They have all the money and the power to tinker, alter, create the best matchups, the best fighters for the best platform. yet, here we are. fucking vibrating seats. who gives a fuck? modern MMA is pure trash, it is not compelling anymore, it is a caricature of a far lesser product.