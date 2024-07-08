You Will Vote For Dreyga
Slap everyone as you collect their tickets 🎟 and mouth to them, "let's get it on". Then do the Zack and Slater secret handshake to let them in.it would be great if personnel gives each audience member a beer along with a hand massage in between rounds and rip it away before the next round begins. next level immersion
Usually it’s followed by a ripe smell. Haptic technology my ass.
I want anyone entering the arena to be fitted with a high voltage shock collar. Unless Ric Flair enters the building it sends a lethal bolt of electricity if you say "WOOOOOOOO!!!!!".I want the seats to shake every time Rogan screams "OH!!!!"