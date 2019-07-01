KnightTemplar said: I know I'm in the minority here, but I was never a fan of Sandman or Gaiman. Pass on this for me. Click to expand...

I still can't get put into words the amount of satisfaction I have when titles/properties that clearly can't be put movies are placed on TV. True detective, House of cards and other series in the last 4-5 years have made things like this possible. Actors don't see TV series as "too bad for theater" kind of thing, they see it as an opportunity where their characters can get more screen time to properly get developed. It's nothing short of amazing.Appreciate the honesty. I'm interested in his work, especially after hearing Nick Offerman (whom I respect greatly) sing praises to Gaiman, but didn't catch the time to go and actually read it. Summer time, it's go time.That said, you're probably going to get burned to the ground for what you wrote, as sherdog (and practically the entire internet) is worshiping the land he walks on.