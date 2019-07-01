Television THE SANDMAN TV Series (Season 2 Trailer, post #195; Premieres July 3, 2025)

Update: June 30, 2019

SANDMAN TV Series from Neil Gaiman and David Goyer in the Works at Netflix

pqsdDAv.jpg


Neil Gaiman's beloved Vertigo comic Sandman is finally coming to the screen. More than three years after New Line's failed attempt to turn the graphic novel into a feature film, Netflix has signed what sources describe as a massive financial deal with Warner Bros. Television to adapt the best-seller into a live-action TV series. Sources familiar with the pact note it is the most expensive TV series that DC Entertainment has ever done.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, ABC's The Catch, Grey's Anatomy) is set to write and serve as showrunner on the straight-to-series drama. Gaiman, who created the ongoing monthly comic, will executive produce alongside David Goyer. Gaiman and Goyer were both attached to New Line's most recent attempts to adapt Sandman for the big screen.

The Netflix take represents the first Sandman TV series after numerous efforts to adapt Gaiman's horror, fantasy and mythology tale about Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings that includes Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire and Delirium (as well as Dream).

Attempts to turn Sandman into a feature film franchise started in the 1990s with Warner Bros. — the parent company of Vertigo, the former imprint of DC Comics. The project went through multiple incarnations and writers in the 1990s and early 2000s and eventually toiled away in development purgatory. Gaiman, whose work has been adapted for TV with Starz's American Gods and Amazon's Good Omens, announced in late 2013 that he was teaming with Joseph Gordon-Levitt for a feature film that wound up being set up at Warner Bros.-owned New Line. Gordon-Levitt was set to star and direct before bailing on the film following creative differences with the studio in March 2016. Eric Heisserer, the last screenwriter attached to New Line's Sandman, said in November 2016 that he was no longer involved.

"I … came to the conclusion that the best version of this property exists as an HBO series or limited series, not as a feature film, not even as a trilogy," Heisserer told iO9 then. "The structure of the feature film really doesn't mesh with this. So I went back and said here's the work that I've done. This isn’t where it should be. It needs to go to TV."

Sources say Warners, which controls the IP, took the Sandman TV pitch to multiple outlets, including corporate sibling HBO. The premium cable network did not make a play for the series, given the massive price tag attached (and likely number of other big world shows in the works), and Netflix snapped it up as the streamer continues to make an active play for massive IP that could be turned into subscriber-friendly franchises a la Amazon's Lord of the Rings and HBO's Game of Thrones.

The Sandman deal will provide a financial windfall to Warners, which is in final negotiations for a new film and TV pact with J.J. Abrams that could be worth north of $500 million. Sources note that the studio opted to sell it to a third party in a bid to bring additional revenue to the company rather than placing it at its forthcoming streaming service. The studio will next look to re-sign prolific comedy producer Chuck Lorre as the Big Bang Theory co-creator's current deal expires in 2020.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/l...il-gaiman-david-goyer-a-go-at-netflix-1220761
 
TV is definitely the place for it. Its such a massive and difficult property to pull off. Everything from the aesthetics to the tone to the narrative are all incredible challenges. Netflix is hit and miss, and mostly miss of late. But at the same time they have the budget and give the creators complete creative freedom. No idea how this will turn out, but I'm rooting for it.
 
Awesome news. I hope they can pull this off
 
I know I'm in the minority here, but I was never a fan of Sandman or Gaiman. Pass on this for me.
 
I still can't get put into words the amount of satisfaction I have when titles/properties that clearly can't be put movies are placed on TV. True detective, House of cards and other series in the last 4-5 years have made things like this possible. Actors don't see TV series as "too bad for theater" kind of thing, they see it as an opportunity where their characters can get more screen time to properly get developed. It's nothing short of amazing.

KnightTemplar said:
I know I'm in the minority here, but I was never a fan of Sandman or Gaiman. Pass on this for me.
giphy.gif


Appreciate the honesty. I'm interested in his work, especially after hearing Nick Offerman (whom I respect greatly) sing praises to Gaiman, but didn't catch the time to go and actually read it. Summer time, it's go time.

That said, you're probably going to get burned to the ground for what you wrote, as sherdog (and practically the entire internet) is worshiping the land he walks on.
 
taurus said:
I still can't get put into words the amount of satisfaction I have when titles/properties that clearly can't be put movies are placed on TV. True detective, House of cards and other series in the last 4-5 years have made things like this possible. Actors don't see TV series as "too bad for theater" kind of thing, they see it as an opportunity where their characters can get more screen time to properly get developed. It's nothing short of amazing.



giphy.gif


Appreciate the honesty. I'm interested in his work, especially after hearing Nick Offerman (whom I respect greatly) sing praises to Gaiman, but didn't catch the time to go and actually read it. Summer time, it's go time.

That said, you're probably going to get burned to the ground for what you wrote, as sherdog (and practically the entire internet) is worshiping the land he walks on.
Bring it. <Fedor23>

To be clear: I'm not saying Gaiman is a bad writer. He's obviously incredibly talented. But for some reason, I was just never able to get into most of his stuff. I did like Good Omens, which he co-authored with Terry Pratchett, and American Gods.
 
KnightTemplar said:
But for some reason, I was just never able to get into most of his stuff.
And that's perfectly fine. All of us don't have to like same things.
For me, Sandman (and many other Gaiman properties) was not an immediate "have to read it" thing bcs of the artwork (and to an extent, unavailability in Croatia in the old days). I never did care for the horror(esque) genre of movies or comic books.
 
I didn't really dig his appearance in Toby Spider Man III and enjoyed him far more in the 60s cartoon.

But I don't think he can carry his own movie

All you have to do to defeat him is own a garden hose
 
I want to be excited, but recently US developed a taste to take stuff i like and ruin it

Late GoT, Castlevania, Street Fighter, Witcher

Constantine was nice and unlike the movie, closer to the source, got cancelled

At some point preventivee fuck you become wise
 
Gaiman's stuff doesn't seem to do much for me but I'll probably try it. I didn't like Good Omens at all and American Gods seemed good at first but I lost interest and only finished season 1.
 
I’m not very familiar with this so I’m not going in with any specific expectations. I’ll give it a watch.
 
I tried to read a sandman comic once but couldn't get into it. Which is a bummer because everyone says it's great. Maybe I'll connect more with it on screen.
 
Read the first few books at the start of the year think it's pretty cool, defo interested in a series.
 
Nice, I wish them all the luck. For you guys that either didnt read Sandman or bounced off it: there is a reason for the hype. Even thought there is several comics that is perhaps better within a narrower scoper, there is nothing that quite compares when it comes to the shear big adventure and the different themes and mythologies that is touched upon. GOAT, and has a well deserve place on top 5 literary works in the last hundred years. Drunk
 
I'm in. Hopefully they can do a better or at least as good of a job they did with Watchmen.
 
