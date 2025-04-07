We're turning something bigger than an Aircraft Carrier around... it's going to take a bit of time. The freak out after a day or week is pure anti-Trump speculation. These ridiculous expectations set by the MSM and Leftists to scare everyone are pretty transparent. It's crazy to watch how many people are against the USA having a far more fair / balanced trade policy with the rest of the world. I expect foreigners and the Left Cult to be upset, but Americans? Give it a chance and see what it can do for our children's future.



I am not a big fan of tariffs, but I am a big fan of free / fair trade. It appears from responses like we've seen from Vietnam and other countries that these tariffs may stop unfair trade practices and promote "Free Trade" with many nations where we don't have it now. Tariffs are a blunt tool, but I get the use at this time and I can't think of how to pull this off any other way. Can we imagine if Trump told the nation's of the world, let's talk and take a few years to figure this out? Nothing would ever happen and we'd be negotiating from a place of weakness. We actually have a chance now and that's better than what has happened for the past few decades where we know the result of those policies is utter economic disaster.