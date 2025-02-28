"How did the PCC come about?

The PCC had its existence denied by the Brazilian government for a long time, being known only within prisons, but this changed after the mega-rebellion of 2006.

"What are the symbols of the PCC?

"What are the objectives of the PCC?

"Therefore, the role of the PCC, in addition to seeking better conditions for inmates, currently includes defending the organization's interests, controlling urban areas and seeking power and influence."

The history of PCC(Primeiro comando da capital)Primeiro comando da capital translated to english: First comand of the capitalThe PCC was founded on August 31, 1993 by eight inmates, in the annex of the Casa de Custódia de Taubaté, called "Piranhão", located 130 kilometers from the city of São Paulo and considered the safest in the state. In the beginning, the PCC was known as the “party of crime”, stating that it intended to combat oppression within the São Paulo prison system and avenge the deaths of the 111 prisoners killed on October 2, 1992, in the Carandiru massacre.That year, according to Karina Biondi, on the Mother's Day weekend, 84 prisons rebelled, ten of them outside the state of São Paulo, 299 public bodies were attacked, 82 buses were set on fire and dozens of bank branches were targeted. Additionally, 42 police and security officers were killed and 38 were injured."The main symbol of the First Command of the Capital is represented by the letters “PCC”. Often used as an abbreviation for the name of the organization, they can also be used as “central criminal party”, etc. They are often displayed on tattoos, clothing, jewelry, and other forms of identification.Other symbols associated with the CCP include the number 1533 (15.3.3) and the ancient Chinese symbol yin-yang – balancing good and evil with wisdom –, often emblazoned on haircuts and tattoos.""Drawings of carps, scorpions and clowns are also often tattooed by some members of the organization. Another symbol closely identified with the PCC is “PJL” – peace, justice and freedom –, which the organization usually shows in rebellions across the country."The role of the PCC, initially, was to organize inmates from prisons in the state of São Paulo who demanded better living conditions in prison. Over the years, PCC leaders controlled other prisons and expanded their authority throughout the São Paulo prison system.Therefore, the PCC is currently able to act as a regulatory agency for the criminal market in São Paulo and other states. Furthermore, for members, the PCC also offers a series of advantages, such as lawyers, transport, basic food baskets, help for family members, etc.It is the PCC's job to punish criminals who disobey the rules of crime, who will serve their sentence, sooner or later, and will need to be accountable to the leaders. Therefore, criminals prefer to follow “the procedure” so as not to be punished with violence or sent to neutral prison units or isolated cells.. Its activities are not limited to just the prison system. The group operates outside the walls and has expanded to control criminal activities in urban areas, such as drug trafficking, robberies, kidnappings and other crimes."