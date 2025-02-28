  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime The São Paulo connection: a Brazilian gang is spreading its cocaine business into Australia

The PCC – First Capital Command – formed in a Sāo Paulo prison but is now spreading its tentacles around the world

Tiago Rogero in Rio de Janeiro

In September 2020, the Australian Border Force intercepted 552kg of cocaine concealed in 2,000 boxes of frozen banana pulp that had arrived at the port of Sydney on a ship from Brazil.

Two years later, a diver was found floating dead next to 52kg of cocaine near the port of Newcastle, in New South Wales, Australia. Police later discovered that he was a Brazilian national who had been attempting to retrieve drugs from a cargo ship’s hull.


Both cases were eventually traced back to a crime syndicate founded more than 30 years ago in a São Paulo prison, which has become one of Brazil’s most powerful criminal organisations.

The First Capital Command (PCC) now has a growing crime portfolio, with interests across Latin America including cocaine markets and illegal goldmines, and it controls a key drug-trafficking market to Europe.

But it has also “significantly expanded its operations into Australia”, according to a new report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute thinktank.

And where once it confined itself to supplying drugs to local traffickers, “the PCC’s management of its Australian operations now appears to be markedly more hands-on”, the report found.

“I wanted to understand how Brazilian criminal organisations are reaching so far,” said the report’s author, Lt Col Rodrigo Duton, a senior Brazilian police officer. “If organised crime knows no borders, we, as law enforcement, must follow the same path.”

Australia’s illicit drug market, Duton said, presents a “compelling opportunity for transnational organised crime groups due to its high profitability and relative market stability”.

Duton identifies the 2020 banana pulp seizure as the country’s first recorded instance of PCC activity. “But that doesn’t mean it hadn’t started earlier,” he said.
The PCC emerged in 1993 as a prison gang in São Paulo – formed in response to a massacre in which police killed 111 inmates at the Carandiru penitentiary. In the following years, it expanded its operations through retail drug sales, eventually reaching the rest of the country.

Over time, it secured access to cocaine producers in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, and began exporting. “In the past 15 years, the PCC’s primary source of profit has shifted to cocaine exports,” said Bruno Paes Manso, a journalist and researcher at the University of São Paulo’s Centre for the Study of Violence.

Although Europe remains the PCC’s primary consumer market, it has rapidly expanded into Africa and Asia due to its “very intelligent way of operating”, said Paes Manso.

“Of course they use violence – and they’re just as cowardly as other criminal groups when there is conflict – but they also have a clear understanding that it’s a huge and highly profitable trade of billions of dollars … So they do not aim to control markets or territories beyond Brazil; they seek business partnerships,” he said.

And that is what happened in Australia, where the PCC was attracted by an “emerging market”, said Duton, whose report notes that a kilogram of cocaine valued at £2,400 ($3,000) in Colombia can sell for £8,000 in Brazil, £37,000 to £50,000 in Europe, and £127,000 to £159,000 ($160,000 to $200,000) in Australia and New Zealand.

The further the drugs are from the producing countries, the harder it is for them to reach their destination, prompting the PCC to diversify its methods of shipment. In addition to shipping containers – preferably with frozen goods, which makes inspections more difficult – they also use divers who attach waterproof packages to the hulls of ships and later retrieve them at the destination.

The diver found dead in 2022 was later identified as Bruno Borges Martins, who, before the expedition, worked performing underwater repairs on vessels in Santos, the Brazilian city home to the largest port in Latin America – through which the PCC exports a significant portion of its drugs.

Police are still seeking another Brazilian, Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva, identified as Martins’ accomplice in the operation. James Blake Blee, a superyacht tourism operator from Queensland, was charged with organising and facilitating their illegal entry into the country. He pleaded guilty to importing the drugs and was convicted in November by an Australian court.
Duton believes the PCC’s presence in Australia is still in its early stages but he cautioned that it has significant potential for growth. He believes the group’s expansion can only be contained through strengthened cooperation between Australian and Brazilian police, enhanced border security and a focus on money-laundering operations.

Paes Manso argued that the only solution was drug regulation. “Simply banning drugs and imprisoning criminals is not working, and the state never wins because people keep consuming drugs,” he said.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/27/brazil-gang-cocaine-trade-australia#img-1
 
The history of PCC(Primeiro comando da capital)

Primeiro comando da capital translated to english: First comand of the capital

"How did the PCC come about?

The PCC was founded on August 31, 1993 by eight inmates, in the annex of the Casa de Custódia de Taubaté, called "Piranhão", located 130 kilometers from the city of São Paulo and considered the safest in the state. In the beginning, the PCC was known as the “party of crime”, stating that it intended to combat oppression within the São Paulo prison system and avenge the deaths of the 111 prisoners killed on October 2, 1992, in the Carandiru massacre.
The PCC had its existence denied by the Brazilian government for a long time, being known only within prisons, but this changed after the mega-rebellion of 2006. That year, according to Karina Biondi, on the Mother's Day weekend, 84 prisons rebelled, ten of them outside the state of São Paulo, 299 public bodies were attacked, 82 buses were set on fire and dozens of bank branches were targeted. Additionally, 42 police and security officers were killed and 38 were injured."
"What are the symbols of the PCC?

The main symbol of the First Command of the Capital is represented by the letters “PCC”. Often used as an abbreviation for the name of the organization, they can also be used as “central criminal party”, etc. They are often displayed on tattoos, clothing, jewelry, and other forms of identification.

Other symbols associated with the CCP include the number 1533 (15.3.3) and the ancient Chinese symbol yin-yang – balancing good and evil with wisdom –, often emblazoned on haircuts and tattoos."
"Drawings of carps, scorpions and clowns are also often tattooed by some members of the organization. Another symbol closely identified with the PCC is “PJL” – peace, justice and freedom –, which the organization usually shows in rebellions across the country."
"What are the objectives of the PCC?

The role of the PCC, initially, was to organize inmates from prisons in the state of São Paulo who demanded better living conditions in prison. Over the years, PCC leaders controlled other prisons and expanded their authority throughout the São Paulo prison system.

Therefore, the PCC is currently able to act as a regulatory agency for the criminal market in São Paulo and other states. Furthermore, for members, the PCC also offers a series of advantages, such as lawyers, transport, basic food baskets, help for family members, etc.

It is the PCC's job to punish criminals who disobey the rules of crime, who will serve their sentence, sooner or later, and will need to be accountable to the leaders. Therefore, criminals prefer to follow “the procedure” so as not to be punished with violence or sent to neutral prison units or isolated cells.
Over time, the PCC evolved to become one of the largest and most powerful criminal organizations in Brazil. Its activities are not limited to just the prison system. The group operates outside the walls and has expanded to control criminal activities in urban areas, such as drug trafficking, robberies, kidnappings and other crimes."
"Therefore, the role of the PCC, in addition to seeking better conditions for inmates, currently includes defending the organization's interests, controlling urban areas and seeking power and influence."

Not surprised. Really just a matter of time. With the price of drugs we're a top tier market for them and the violence South American gangs bring is relatively unknown here. They won't have too much trouble taking over alot of the trade.
 
