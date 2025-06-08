The Russians put on ugly and boring fights

Like any nation, you'll get exciting fighters and boring fighters. This isn't exclusive to Russians, most are exciting.
 
LEWIS540 said:
MMA was better 20 years ago when everyone wasn’t so darn good.

Sadly the more “solved” and homogenized the sport gets, the less exciting it becomes, imo.
I would actually put that at 25 years ago. The 90s were wild and exciting but less talented.

By 2005, there were elite fighters that were as good as anyone now. It was more exciting then though because you had events like the Pride GP, which has still not been surpasses by anything the UFC has done.
 
I nominate this post as the most exciting post of the year...I guarantee it wasnt a russian who posted it...YES, lets get rid of ugly and boring fighters and crown Marvel characters as the new UFC champs....DEADPOOL for middle weight champ as no one ever called his fights boring...and as long as he keeps his mask on, he's handsome. Wolverine is light heavyweight champ.....WOLVERINE...YES YES YES.
 
