The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black vs. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower

Which is the better song?

  • The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black

    Votes: 22 53.7%

  • The Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower

    Votes: 19 46.3%
  • Total voters
    41
Winners of their polls.

Lets see how this turns out.






@mozfonky @Jack Reacheround @TheChance @MTT @Knock Out Ned @Fedorgasm @Batjester @shunyata @Fox by the Sea @Osculater @MichiganMMA1978 @listrahtes @Gutter Chris
@BFoe @DougieJones @GoodBadHBK @Odoylerules22 @spastikbecher @triptych @Sobek @Crucif13d @Plissken @El Che @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Meatspin @Starck @Streeter
@TankAbbott4Eva @squeezewax @JudoThrowFiasco @Pittie Petey @PRESIDENT TRUMP @Streeter @Spam On Rye @25 characters @Spounman @Zer @cowboyjunkie @Hellowhosthat
@heavy_hands @Tone C @zuffazombee @William Huggins @BroRogan @HoiceNJuicy @triptych @WillyWarminski @-sin- @wufabufa @TCE @greygoose @yamahacrasher @Kraysla
@Your Salad @PG29 red0 Jr @KnightTemplar @ObsoleteSoul @TardStrong @ICHEERTHEBULL @mapes151 @Mr Holmes @Cajun @AngryWeasel @Kiniun @sanguinius @Sunnyvale TP
@40's @Vergilius @SalvadorAllende @Prutfis @Flower2dPeople @Ima5starman @Conrad Veidt
 
I love paint it black so it's an easy choice for me but those are both really great tracks and if this poll doesn't close out at damn near tied I'll be surprised.

Paint it black has also spawned a bunch of covers of it that also totally fn rule it's such a great song where as watch tower is only awesome by 2 dudes. My faves being the black dhalia, the unseen and the pickin on series versions
 
Watchtower. It's an amazing cover and he did a lot with that song.
 
Good grief... this is a hard one. Got to go with Jimbo but both songs are incredible Vietnam era contributions.
 
Gutter Chris said:
I love paint it black so it's an easy choice for me but those are both really great tracks and if this poll doesn't close out at damn near tied I'll be surprised.

Paint it black has also spawned a bunch of covers of it that also totally fn rule it's such a great song where as watch tower is only awesome by 2 dudes. My faves being the black dhalia, the unseen and the pickin on series versions
Both are such great songs. I voted watchtower but may change before the poll closes. Gonna go listen to both fresh.
 
Pittie Petey said:
The only one single Rolling Stones song that I can name is Paint It Black because its the theme song for The Devils Advocate, Keanu Reeves only good movie, I love that song and movie
Stones have some great ones. Dont remember The Devils Advocate that well but "Sympathy for the Devil" would have been perfect.
 
Cajun said:
Both are such great songs. I voted watchtower but may change before the poll closes. Gonna go listen to both fresh.
They are, but both being so close, I will always give it to the original over a cover. And Dylan was, and will always be a chode to me.
 
Never really a big fan of the Stones so got to go Hendrix here.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
They are, but both being so close, I will always give it to the original over a cover. And Dylan was, and will always be a chode to me.
Love some of Dylans stuff but good point on the cover vs original material. But likely my favorite song from Jimi along with If 6 was 9. Also one of the top Stones songs. Both are among my favorite of that era. Personally I give them equal status on my Playlist from a pure listening perspective.
 
Damn, can't choose between both. Anytime I see a movie about war/combat, I imagine one or both needs to be playing.

Maybe PiB since it's not a cover, but yeah. Can't go wrong with either.
 
Hendrix's Watchtower is the greatest cover in the history of rock and roll. Easily a top 10 of all time recording for me and maybe a top 5. I do love Paint it Black but I love Sympathy for the Devil more.
 
there aren't many songs in rock history that I'd choose above Jimi's Watchtower, not even anything in Jimi's catalogue is as good to me. Just a special song and a special performance, just nuts that it was put together in a day or something, crazy.
 
Osculater said:
"Paint It, Black" because my heart is also painted black 🖤
like the recent poll with Stairway/Zep, it's not even one of my fave Stones songs. The stones had a huge career to pick from so, Beast Of Burden, Satisfaction, Uncercover of the night, i'd pick over that one.
 
mozfonky said:
like the recent poll with Stairway/Zep, it's not even one of my fave Stones songs. The stones had a huge career to pick from so, Beast Of Burden, Satisfaction, Uncercover of the night, i'd pick over that one.
I'm not even a fan of either bands or artists LOL
 
