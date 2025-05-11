The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black vs. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

Which is the better song?

Two of the best songs of all-time.

Which is the best?







Paint it black. I'm not really into gay shit
 
Like both but Paint It Black is classic
 
Sobek said:
Nope not really. But I had to pick one
Click to expand...

Well, according to your stance, you didn't really have a good option. :)

Oh, and Rhapsody by a landslide, IMHO.
 
Sobek said:
It's a considerably less gay song.
Click to expand...

Dude, if you're thinking that Rhapsody is "gay" then you're really reaching.

Oh, but it says "I see a little shiloutte-o of a man", so I guess you're right.


{<diva}
 
