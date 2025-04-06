The Rock's Smashing Machine gets Oct. 3 release date (Usyk as Igor Vov?)

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,543
Reaction score
12,652
Having a release date towards the end of the year is usually a sign of the movie trying to be a contender for the big awards ceremonies like the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

The director Benny Safdie and lead actress Emily Blunt are also critics' darlings.

I noticed Oleksandr Usyk's name in the cast. I am assuming he will play Igor Vovchanchyn (edit- confirmed). Also, Satoshi Iishi is playing Enson Inoue.



Btw, is Mark Kerr still a car salesman?
kerrnf.jpg
 
Last edited:
You forgot to mention Ryan bader as mark coleman

There’s also james moonstari (former ufc can) as some pride guy
 
To be perfectly Blunt I like Emily and her body. From what I remember of Mark's original docu, his Girfriend at the time was pretty hot and often wore skin tight clothing showing off her fitness body. I think the movie already has a solid foundation.
 
Necrocrawler said:
You forgot to mention Ryan bader as mark coleman

There’s also james moonstari (former ufc can) as some pride guy
Click to expand...

Bader and Bas Rutten were already widely known to be part of the movie as soon as the first pics came out. I didn't know about the rest of the cast.
 
Mannn, just imagine back then Bas partyin' and chillin' at a bar...

and some drunk clown says to him "Boy, you're gonna have to leave - Or Else."

<{UberTS}>
 
I can’t stand the rock as an actor but I’ll probably check this one out just cause it’s about mma, hopefully the rock actually does a good job
 
Dr. Rose said:
Like the training footage in the doc.?
Click to expand...
Maybe. Although he's got acting experience so he might get a significant speaking role.

He looks great for his age but they'll still need CGI to make him look 30 instead of 60.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,971
Messages
57,130,577
Members
175,551
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top