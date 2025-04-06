The Rock's Smashing Machine gets Oct. 3 release date (Usyk as Igor Vov?)

SSgt Dickweed
Having a release date towards the end of the year is usually a sign of the movie trying to be a contender for the big awards ceremonies like the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.
The director Benny Safdie and lead actress Emily Blunt are also critics' darlings.
I noticed Oleksandr Usyk's name in the cast. I am assuming he will play Igor Vovchanchyn (edit- confirmed). Also, Satoshi Iishi is playing Enson Inoue.
Btw, is Mark Kerr still a car salesman?
