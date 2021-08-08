The Rock - Pro Wrestler vs Movie Star

The Good The Bad The HBK
I loved The Rock as a pro wrestler but I honestly don't like him as a movie star. He was great in The Rundown but has been terrible ever since.
He is also doing a sequel version of Big Trouble in Little China which I am not comfortable with.
What about you? Fan of him in the ring or on the big screen?
