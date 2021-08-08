The Rock - Pro Wrestler vs Movie Star

The Rock - Wrestler vs Movie Star

The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

I loved The Rock as a pro wrestler but I honestly don't like him as a movie star. He was great in The Rundown but has been terrible ever since.

He is also doing a sequel version of Big Trouble in Little China which I am not comfortable with.

What about you? Fan of him in the ring or on the big screen?
 
I like him in both. If I had to choose one or the other, I’d choose him as a wrestler just because he was such an epic trash talker. Those songs he used to come up with were goddamn hilarious.
 
His movies all seemed to be formulaic; the kind of movies that get churned out for a mainstream audience that wants simple entertainment with some A list star.

His movies seem in line with Arnold's "Jingle all the Way" and the opposite of Terminator and T2.
 
He hasn’t really had a defining serious role for me, so wrestler.

Although now that wrestling is sooooo fkn bad, even going back and watching the good times in the attitude era can look and feel dated.. Sadly. It’s so bad now it’s ruining the past. It’s like wrestling now is sadness from ‘inside out’ and she’s touching all the core wrestling memories.
 
His movies are so so. He's a charming guy, no doubt about that. Loved him as a wrestler. GOAT seller of the Stone Cold Stunner.

Dude just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

642086b70265b1ce3204ad43fefb052c.jpg


I read his diet once. What he'd eat in a day.

Every 2 hours it was chicken, steak, fish.

So by bedtime its "ok Rock, here's your 3rd steak of the day". <Lmaoo>

I admire his drive, just unparalleled, to have the willpower to stay on a diet like that (in order to keep protein constantly flooding your body, to maintain that kind of gargantuan size).

You know what... I dont want my 3rd serving of steak, washed down by my 3rd serving of fish in a single day. <Eek2.0>

Great looking man, incredibly successful, but I think he may have a hefty tab to pay later in life. Between the chemical enhancenents introduced and the cholesterol you're putting away day after day, throughout the years.

He's going for it while he still can. More power to him.
 
Anybody who watched him during his WWF days knows the truth. He was performing live on TV every week, and he became a worldwide superstar because of his wit and timing.

It's like that statement "Will Ferrell's best work was on SNL" on Steroids
<21>

The Rock is never going to win an Academy Award, but if there was a category, he probably should have won an Emmy in 1999. Really, when you think about how big Pro-wrestling got, having Monday Night Football considering Thursdays, there probably should have been some Emmys given out. And The Rock was the strongest actor (after Mick Foley) and the funniest man on television.
<4>
 
Dude need to work on his forearms.




I'm just saying.
 
He is WAY better as an actor. As a wrestler he could never live up to such legends as:
source (1).gif
 
Well they look proportional to the bottom half of his body.

It's his arms, chest, traps that are almost cartoonish looking. He obviously spends the most time on those body parts.

I do too so...
 
Ultimate Warrior was tremendous to watch. But he, and Hogan for that matter, were terrible wrestlers technically speaking. Warrior was stiff as hell.

But if you can talk, connect to the audience, have charisma like Warrior and Hulk, and looked great, the wrestling ability is not needed.
 
Wrestler, hes mainly in can movies
 
I work with a couple guys who think that The Rock doesn't do PEDs. I think they are just ignorant to a human's ability to get that massive at that age. I'm not saying he does tons of gear. He's doing the proper amount to get him that extra bit. Likely with the help of a doctor or at least expert to minimize any side effects. I brought up his bad gyno when he was young and they didn't know what that was.
 
then he does interviews saying he "tried steroids when he was 19" but never again lol

i liked the rock as a wrestler but something doesnt sit right with me with him these days. the way he acts. for example the weird endorsement interview he did with biden and kamala harris, acting like hes some kind of world leader. obviously was summoned by someone to push the biden thing. it was bizarre. doesnt behave like a normal person these days. hes like some kind of weird robot. hogan was in the wrestling nwo but the rock seems like hes in the real nwo. hes in deep
 
Last edited:
Who's to say? It's hard to fathom him not doing some kind of chemical enhancement, but whatever. That's his affair.

I'm saying he has a Ferrari body and is running the thing to the utmost limits. Eventually the engine will burn out sooner than it would have otherwise if he wasn't gunning it to the max. The wear on his heart...

I just don't think what he does to his body to get himself to look like that - is something that can be maintained long term. I don't think a human body is meant to be pushed to the limit like that for so long. Eventually a toll is taken.

Just my opinion. His affair.
 
