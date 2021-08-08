The Rock - Pro Wrestler vs Movie Star

His movies are so so. He's a charming guy, no doubt about that. Loved him as a wrestler. GOAT seller of the Stone Cold Stunner.Dude just keeps getting bigger and bigger.I read his diet once. What he'd eat in a day.Every 2 hours it was chicken, steak, fish.So by bedtime its "ok Rock, here's your 3rd steak of the day". I admire his drive, just unparalleled, to have the willpower to stay on a diet like that (in order to keep protein constantly flooding your body, to maintain that kind of gargantuan size).You know what... I dont want my 3rd serving of steak, washed down by my 3rd serving of fish in a single day.Great looking man, incredibly successful, but I think he may have a hefty tab to pay later in life. Between the chemical enhancenents introduced and the cholesterol you're putting away day after day, throughout the years.He's going for it while he still can. More power to him.