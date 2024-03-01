The Rock now owns the IP rights to "Jabroni"

Dwayne Johnson Now Owns the IP Rights to “Jabroni”

Not only can Dwayne Johnson smell what The Rock is cooking … but he can monetize it now, too. Last month, WWE owner TKO Group Holdings added Johnson to its board of directors. In conjunction with that move, the company also gave Johnson the IP and trademark rights to his WWE stage name: The Rock. …
He also owns taglines which include the terms:

Candy Ass
Roody-Poo
Know your role, and shut your mouth.


So I have to pay for basically half my vocabulary, now. Jabronis.
 
Shut your mouth.
 
Well at least they gave it to him. Would be pretty dumb if he paid for those rights. They're not worth much anymore.
 
