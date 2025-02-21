News The Riyadh Season WBC Boxing Grand Prix

Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Sounds alright but I'm not a fan of the age limit they've imposed, the rounds being limited to 8 or less, and open scoring.
Click to expand...
I also prefer watching fights with closed scoring. In GLORY Kickboxing, which uses open scoring, you can sometimes be 100% sure that one fighter needs a KO to win when the fight enters the final round. That certainty takes away some of the excitement, atleast in my opinion.
From the athletes side I get why open scoring would be nice, though
 
I miss the world boxing super series as a way to unify titles. It was a lot of fun.
 
The age limit is to limit it to up and comers, or low level prospects as opposed to contenders . I had actually forgotten all about this, but it has actually produced some excellent moments. Pretty darned enjoyable over all.
Day 1 Highlights

Day 2 Highlights

Day 3 Highlights
 
First phase of the Riyadh Season WBC Boxing Grand Prix (Heavyweights) is live right now on DAZN ! 🥊












GLORY’s Ahmed Krnjić will also fight here today, for the Kickboxing fans.
 
