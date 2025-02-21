BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,888
- Reaction score
- 44,535
I also prefer watching fights with closed scoring. In GLORY Kickboxing, which uses open scoring, you can sometimes be 100% sure that one fighter needs a KO to win when the fight enters the final round. That certainty takes away some of the excitement, atleast in my opinion.Sounds alright but I'm not a fan of the age limit they've imposed, the rounds being limited to 8 or less, and open scoring.
Yeah...hmmm 8 rounds kind of sucks for evenly matched fights.Sounds alright but I'm not a fan of the age limit they've imposed, the rounds being limited to 8 or less, and open scoring.
I've always liked the tournament format but it has to be structured correctly. An age limit and less rounds makes it less appealing to me but I'll still watch it.Yeah...hmmm 8 rounds kind of sucks for evenly matched fights.
And the age limit is whack